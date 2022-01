Elyon players who have been waiting patiently for server merges to happen are about to be rewarded. As of today, Kakao Games is preparing server merges for both Europe and North America, in which they will consolidate all servers in each region into one. The two consolidated servers will be Andromeda in Europe and Cassiopeia in North America. If any of you are wondering why this wasn’t done sooner, it's because Kakao was wanting to be sure it would go smoothly and not have a negative effect on players’ game data.

