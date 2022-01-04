2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 2021

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Phoenix, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Scottsdale condo - Super cute town home. Wonderful community with very well taken care of grounds. Both great sized bedrooms are upstairs with full bath in between and 1/2 bath located downstairs. Private fenced in patio with locking storage on back. Community pool so close you will think it is your own. Play ground and much more. Realtor/client to verify all pertinent information to schools and measurements. Monthly Rent $1700, Monthly Rental Tax 1.75% = $29.75, Security Deposit $2,550, App Fee $50, Non refundable admin fee $150 upon approval and a $50 monthly Admin Fee, Renters Property Damage Coverage $9.50 Monthly.
Charming 4 bed single level home with huge backyard in best community Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale, AZ - Charming 4 bed single level home with huge backyard in best community Arrowhead Ranch. All Tile. NO CARPET !! in entire home. This single level home features an open kitchen/family room with nice cabinets,kitchen island breakfast bar,archway,and pot shelves. There is also a formal living/dining room. New steel appliances in the kitchen. The den/office could be easily converted to a 4th bedroom. The large back yard with mature trees, promises hours of fun for the entire family. The lot is large and the possibilities endless. Lots of space in back for a nice above the ground pool, trampoline, hot tub etc. Conveniently located close to Arrowhead Hospital, Midwestern University, Arrowhead Mall, shopping, restaurants,and entertainment. Best Phoenix schools and hospitals less than half mile away from home. Easy access to Loop 101..MUST SEE !!
Spacious One Bedroom in Arcadia Light Location - 3201 N. 36th St. is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
Poolside 1st Floor Studio/1bd + 1ba in great Arcadia Location! Credit Friendly! #14 - WILL WORK WITH MOST CREDIT SCORE!!. 1 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of Arcadia! Right next to The Vig, and just minutes away from Costco, Planet Fitness, and tons of other shopping. Unit includes updated flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Exterior fully remodeled as well including landscaping, exterior paint, wood paneling, brand new parking lot surface.
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Coming Soon!!! - This beautiful two story sits on an oversized lot with some of the best views in the subdivision! Inside you are welcomed with vaulted ceilings and an expansive kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The huge slider to the backyard leads out to a beautiful paver patio with outdoor kitchen. Downstairs incorporates a half bathroom with den/office and upstairs you can enjoy a split floorplan with the primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms, one with its own walk in closet. The generous sized primary with plenty of natural light opens to a gorgeous bathroom with oversized walk in shower, double sinks and walk in closet! This gated community features a play area and heated pool/spa! This house is equipped with all the Smart features of Cal Atlantic homes.
*4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOME WITH A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN LOCATED AT CANYON RIDGE* - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home was built in 2005 and has 1536 square feet. It is located at Canyon Ridge in Surprise. This open floor plan features a dining room, great room, master suite with a walk-in closet, breakfast bar, window blinds throughout, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, full size washer/dryer hook-ups and air conditioning.
Beautiful Pool side Townhome in Central Phoenix - Property Id: 781928. Best unit in the neighborhood with gorgeous view of the pool. 10 minute drive to ASU Downtown Campus and central Phoenix. Great 3-level townhome with garage. First floor consists of entryway, 2-car tandem garage, and laundry (washer/dryer included). 2nd floor features one bedroom, and one bath, living room, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and cherry cabinets. SPIRAL STAIRCASE leads up to 3rd floor with loft-style master bedroom (no door to bedroom and there is a ''window'' from bedroom that overlooks living room). Landlord to approve all pets. Prefer 1 small dog (up to 15 lbs) or cats. 24-hour on-site security. This is NOT a Section 8 property.
99.00 move-in Special! Amazing Community!!! Studio Central Phoenix!! - Missouri & Central is a 14-unit garden-style, single story apartment community located in prestigious area in the City of Phoenix. It has lush green landscaping, covered parking and a sparkling pool. The property is located on Missouri Avenue, just west of Central Avenue, in a blended residential neighborhood. This ideal location is within both the prestigious Camelback Corridor and Central Corridor, areas known for major employers, schools, shopping, fine dining and the Arizona Biltmore Resort.
Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Scottsdale!!! - This rare 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in south Scottsdale is a real find! You cannot beat it for the price! With a nice floor plan, and a large yard, this house will not last long. Call to schedule your showing today!
Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless-steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
Coming SOON!!! - Fireplace in living area, open kitchen with eat in area. Upstairs is master, two additional bedrooms and bath. Private patio separates unit from two car garage. Lots of unassigned parking. Community features pool and easy access to freeway. **Renter/Realtor to verify that all information in listing is correct including but not limited to appliances. If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or a $150 pet deposit. 2% monthly administrative fee plus local sales tax applies.**
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! Home has brand newer carpet and paint. It features ceiling fans through out, sun screens, vaulted ceilings, balcony off the master bedroom, walk in shower and linen closet in the master bath, garage cabinets, covered patio, view fence over looking beautiful green way, and a covered patio. Property is close to restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, and highway access.
Welcome to Chesapeake Harbour, where waterfront living meets this amenity driven community! Unit 201 is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo and is not one to miss, with incredible water views, an expansive community beach, 2 pools, a marina, tennis courts, and a restaurant - all just steps outside the front door. 24-hour security is an added bonus to this resort-like environment. Chesapeake Harbour is conveniently located just 15 minutes outside of Downtown Annapolis for local shopping, restaurants, Navy games, and events! This two level unit features vaulted ceilings for an open, airy feel, and skylights for ample natural light. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Mid Century Modern Living in the Heart of Uptown Phoenix - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES - Next available 1 bedroom apartment home is available now! Apply today and it is yours to make your new home. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With a...
Low maintenance, luxury living in a perfect location! This 3-level, end unit condo boasts an incredible Owner's Suite with spa-like bathroom and oversized walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms. There is plenty of space for work and play - with the open concept living room and stunning gourmet kitchen leading out to the private balcony; and the potential for office space in the spacious walk-in closet and the extra bedrooms. Even more - there is an attached garage with additional parking on the rear as well as plenty of on-street parking! This house has too many upgrades to list, make your appointment today to see all this wonderful home in Wistar Glen has to offer!
Adjacent to the River! This bright corner unit, which has been freshly painted, is in great condition and has lovely privacy from the surrounding trees. Located just 35 minutes from downtown Richmond and RIC airport. You will enjoy relaxing on the oversized balcony with two sets of sliding doors. As you enter the ceramic tile foyer, the oversized powder room is to your right, along with a hall closet. Your kitchen has a new faucet and newer dishwasher, stove, microwave & pantry with your washer & dryer and the electric hot water heater is NEW. The picture window in the dining area and the double sliding doors bring phenomenal natural light that flows into this unit. The cozy family room with gas fireplace is so open and inviting! Your primary bedroom ensuite has three separate closets & a picture window. The building has an exercise room, community room and kitchen, along with a guest suite to rent by the night, if you have guests. Rare find! Do not miss this one!
Beautiful Updated 5 Bed/3 Bath in Anthem - This 2200 square foot home has a formal living room plus large family room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space plus an island and stainless appliances. All appliances included. Newer carpet throughout plus a fresh coat of paint. This home is ready for move in.
599 Move in special! - Beautiful community single level , renovated units, conveniently located,just 2 minutes from I-17 freeway. *Call today and take advantage of our move in special!. Hermosa propiedad de un solo nivel, unidades renovadas,cerca de tiendas a 2 minutos del freeway 17. *Llama hoy y aprovecha nuestra...
