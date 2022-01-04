2929 W Yorkshire Dr Unit 2021

Adjacent to the River! This bright corner unit, which has been freshly painted, is in great condition and has lovely privacy from the surrounding trees. Located just 35 minutes from downtown Richmond and RIC airport. You will enjoy relaxing on the oversized balcony with two sets of sliding doors. As you enter the ceramic tile foyer, the oversized powder room is to your right, along with a hall closet. Your kitchen has a new faucet and newer dishwasher, stove, microwave & pantry with your washer & dryer and the electric hot water heater is NEW. The picture window in the dining area and the double sliding doors bring phenomenal natural light that flows into this unit. The cozy family room with gas fireplace is so open and inviting! Your primary bedroom ensuite has three separate closets & a picture window. The building has an exercise room, community room and kitchen, along with a guest suite to rent by the night, if you have guests. Rare find! Do not miss this one!

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO