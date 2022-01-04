ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man robs woman at Walmart in broad daylight, police say

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdK6j_0dcRtQCY00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged for robbing a woman for her paycheck in broad daylight in Hickory Hill, authorities say.

Police said the robbery occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Hickory Hill on Dec. 14 around 3 p.m.

According to court reports, 22-year-old Marcus Stewart approached a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot and demanded the money that she had just cashed from her paycheck inside of the Walmart.

VIDEO: 6 suspects steal $40K in Nike products from City Gear

The woman told police that Stewart was standing behind her in line when she cashed her check.

The woman said she refused to give Stewart the money initially but he pulled out a handgun, snatched the envelope and fled the scene in a silver Ford EcoSport.

On Monday, officers located the silver Ford on Ridgeway and took Stewart into custody.

He was charged with aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Comments / 73

John J.
1d ago

Another fine charter member of BLM. Probably will be released without bond and got his gun back. Too bad she didn't pull out a gun and deal with him where he stood...PERMANENTLY.

Reply
16
LIBTARDSARETRAITORS
1d ago

It's Memphis!!!! Just another day!! That's why I'm ALWAYS carrying! Try that on me, and you don't see your next birthday!

Reply(4)
20
Thundercat lll
1d ago

👨‍⚖️ Can assure you he will get 40 years for she wasn't a woman of color. We will do everything in our powers to make an example out of this brotha.

Reply(1)
9
 

WREG

Police: Woman dead after struck by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle. Police say the incident happened at Highland and Coleman. The woman did not survive her injuries. They also say the responsible party remained on the scene. MPD says this is an ongoing traffic investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

School crossing guard nearly hit by driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school crossing guard was almost struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police said they responded to a disturbance call at 8:46 a.m. after a driver attempted to hit a Treadwell Elementary crossing guard on Given Avenue. Police have not released suspect information at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted in Young Dolph murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward for a suspect wanted in the Young Dolph murder. According to a press release, Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Young Dolph on November 17. Police issued a warrant for Johnson for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed by stranger at Fayette County gas station

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say stabbed a stranger at a gas station on Tuesday. Officers say the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at Longtown Shell gas station located on Highway 59. The man’s family believes it may have been a hate crime. R.L. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
