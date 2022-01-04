AUDI S1 E-TRON QUATTRO – KEN BLOCK’S NEW HOONITRON

The F80 BMW M3 and F82 BMW M4 have been replaced this year, with their buck-toothed successors kicking up a storm on the internet for their styling. But people seem to forget that when the F8X generation arrived, it too was berated. Many disliked the styling, and still more took issue with the sound of the cars. See, a front-engine, twin-turbo setup typically requires unequal lengths of downpipes to the exhaust to get around all the other auxiliaries in the engine bay and below, which tends to result in an unpleasant, metallic sound. To get around this, aftermarket tuners typically build equal-length exhaust setups, but another company has found a better, more efficient way of improving the sound of the twin-turbo S55 engine.

