ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Rookie Gold Miners ETF Could Find 2022 Groove

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN) debuted last month, meaning the latest addition to the fray of gold miners exchange traded funds missed nearly all of the 2021 weakness in mining equities and bullion itself. However, GDMN could prove well-timed because there’s optimism that 2022...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Miners should prepare a pillow: Gold's hard landing can hurt

As in sports, a weak market streak can reverse in the next season. However, the precious metals team looks like it’s about to drop out of the league. While gold, silver, and mining stocks were in the holiday spirit during the final weeks of 2021, I warned on Jan. 4 that the GDXJ ETF’s sleigh was headed for an epic crash. I wrote:
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Passive ETFs Fall Prey to Opportunistic Traders

Exchange traded funds are known for their transparency, allowing investors to instantly know what exactly they are putting their money into. However, this full disclosure of underlying holdings also comes with a cost, as front runners have been able to capitalize on quarterly rebalances at the expense of these transparent ETFs.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Wahed Launches Nasdaq’s First Shariah-Compliant ESG ETF, UMMA

Wahed has launched the Nasdaq’s first Shariah-compliant and ESG-aware ETF, the Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA). Wahed, a New York-based firm that aims to advance financial inclusion through accessible, affordable, and values-based investing, launched its second ETF, UMMA, in collaboration with the U.S. Bank’s Listed Funds Trust and Dow Jones.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Spot#Gold Prices#The World Gold Council#Mining Com#Wisdomtree Etf#Kitco Metals
etftrends.com

EMQQ Index Gets New Look With 19 Additions

The EMQQ Index, the underlying benchmark for the Emerging Markets Internet Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ), rebalanced in mid-December, and its new look could be attractive to investors. Nineteen stocks were added to the index while seven were removed, bringing the current component count to 131. Deleted names are eliminated for running afoul of the index’s rules on daily turnover, liquidity, or market capitalization.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Charts: The Footprints of the Flow of Money

2022 begins as 2021 ended, with the upward sloping price trends for Large Cap indices in place. Not so for Small Caps and many individual stocks. These areas are key ingredients in determining whether many internal measuring tools improve/confirm at the start of 2022. OVERBOUGHT VERSUS NEW YEAR INFLOWS. In...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

A Look Ahead With ETF Industry Experts and Funds to Watch in 2022

Last year was a banner year for the ETF industry, with record inflows reaching close to $1 trillion, but historic inflation and a hawkish turn by the Fed at the end of year has led to a less sure start in 2022 for advisors and investors. Some of the leading experts from a range of industries within the ETF world joined ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon and Investopedia’s editor-in-chief Caleb Silver to discuss strategies for ETF investing in 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
etftrends.com

More Dividend Records Could Be on the Way in 2022

Owing in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a dismal year for dividend growth around the world, but domestic dividends got their grooves back in 2021. Regarding the S&P 500, “Q4 2021 U.S. common dividend increases were $20.6 billion, down 7.5% from $22.2 billion in Q3 2021 and up 48.5% from $13.9 billion in Q4 2020,” says S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Net indicated dividend rate change increased $18.0 billion, compared to $20.9 billion in Q3 2021, and $9.5 billion in Q4 2020.”
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Commodities Analyst: Spot Gold Could Hit $2,100

Gold prices are down 7% within the past year, but some analysts see it as a minor speed bump en route to $2,100 later in the new year. Gold prices are currently trading right around $1,800 and have been for quite some time, but they have been on the move as of late. Over the past few months, gold prices are up 3%.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Could Maintain Their Momentum Through 2022

As we start a new year, many anticipate another strong run for U.S. equities and stock exchange traded funds in 2022. After the benchmark S&P 500 index rose about 27% in 2021, many market analysts forecast the momentum to continue for 2022. Supporting this positive outlook, corporate America is expected...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

2021 was Great for ETFs

The year 2021 saw many major changes and broken records in the ETF industry. Many of these historic evolutions are documented in this excellent write up from @NateGeraci: “ETFs in Pictures 2021.” One of the most amazing ETF stories of 2021 was the sheer magnitude and breadth of asset flows, topping $900 billion – close to $400 billion more than last years record. The ETF Think Tank strives to provide education, information and business growth strategies to advisors and investors. The ETF Think Tank is supported by the portfolio management team at Toroso Investments and our platform for ETF Entrepreneurs known as Tidal ETF Services. Tidal also had a record year: we have now helped 17 firms bring ETFs to market and are surpassing $3 billion in assets. Our passion for helping entrepreneurs’ launch and grow ETFs is unparalleled, and as we head into 2022, we thought we would share six tips for success if you are considering launching an ETF.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/02/2022

1. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares. The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained by more than 17% last week. The overall biotech sector declined by ~0.40% in the last week amidst uncertainty around the pandemic. Major vaccine makers like Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech declined at the start of the year.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

ETF Prime: 2022 ETF Industry & Market Preview

On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci is joined by Lara Crigger, managing editor at ETF Trends, to discuss new ETFs that are expected to launch this year as well as bigger trends in product launches. Later Geraci is joined by Meb Faber, co-founder and CIO...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

EWSC Could Be an Excellent Idea for Small-Cap Diversification

Stock picking in the small-cap arena is tricky, and plenty of professionals fail to beat their benchmarks here, underscoring the utility of passive instruments, including exchange traded funds. While many traditional small-cap ETFs don’t have concentration risk on par with large-cap rivals, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold ETF suffers largest outflow in nearly a decade

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

If Disruptive Growth Rebounds, This ETF Could Shine in 2022

As advisors and investors well know, last year was a trying time for disruptive growth stocks and the related exchange traded funds, but with the calendar turned to 2022, optimism abounds that this beloved style of investing will regain its form. If that prediction proves accurate, an assortment of ETFs,...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

2 ETFs to Play the Push-Pull of Gold and Commodities

While bearishness might be pushing gold lower, it could present a value option while commodities could be pulled higher with global inflation. This push-pull commodity could be captured in two exchange traded funds (ETFs) from Invesco: One for capturing gold prices at their lowest should they continue faltering, and the other for commodities rising higher amid inflation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy