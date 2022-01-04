Rookie Gold Miners ETF Could Find 2022 Groove

The year 2021 saw many major changes and broken records in the ETF industry. Many of these historic evolutions are documented in this excellent write up from @NateGeraci: “ETFs in Pictures 2021.” One of the most amazing ETF stories of 2021 was the sheer magnitude and breadth of asset flows, topping $900 billion – close to $400 billion more than last years record. The ETF Think Tank strives to provide education, information and business growth strategies to advisors and investors. The ETF Think Tank is supported by the portfolio management team at Toroso Investments and our platform for ETF Entrepreneurs known as Tidal ETF Services. Tidal also had a record year: we have now helped 17 firms bring ETFs to market and are surpassing $3 billion in assets. Our passion for helping entrepreneurs’ launch and grow ETFs is unparalleled, and as we head into 2022, we thought we would share six tips for success if you are considering launching an ETF.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO