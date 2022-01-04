ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2401 E. Rio Salado Parkway #1214

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villagio Townhome!!! - This beautiful Townhouse in the Tempe Villagio is a Two-story end unit with attached 1-car garage located in a gated community. Downstairs...

3322 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Prepare to be impressed by the newest offering by Ready 4 U Renovations! Located on a beautiful tree-lined corridor in Northwest Baltimore, this townhome is conveniently located near major highways, shopping, local attractions, and universities. This gem boasts three fully finished levels with multiple entertaining spaces and swoon-worthy design trends galore. As you enter the main level, the space is enveloped by hardwood floors, complemented by an abundance of natural light and neutral wall tones that will serve as the perfect backdrop for modern design living. The original charm is on full display with the restored transom, front door sidelights and the freshly restored main staircase. The open concept floor plan includes a spacious living room anchored by custom coffered ceilings, a custom tiled decorative fireplace and a large dining area that features multiple sunlit windows. A sizeable living room serves as the perfect place to congregate for family gatherings and entertainment. The reimagined gourmet kitchen boasts an 8-foot island, 42" soft close cabinetry, quartz countertops, an eye-catching backsplash, and sophisticated chrome hardware. The upgraded stainless steel appliance package includes a five-burner gas range, range hood, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Just off of the kitchen is a powder room and direct access to the rear of the home. The second level is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with ample space and storage. Retreat to the newly configured owner+GGs suite that includes a built-in fireplace, an accent wall detailed in shiplap, a private outdoor covered balcony, large walk-in-closet ready for your customizations and a spa-inspired private bath with custom tile and dual vanity. You'll enjoy the sizeable hall bath that incorporates designer quality tile and luxe chrome fixtures. The fully finished basement provides a sizeable family room, bedroom, additional full bath and storage room. Throughout the home, custom design is on full display with uniquely tiled baths, luxe lighting fixtures, and upgraded chrome hardware and faucet fixtures throughout. Delight in the home's exterior features which include a fenced-in rear yard, 2 car parking pad, and covered front porch. This home has been renovated with fully permitted plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work. This house will surely impress!
BALTIMORE, MD
3201 N. 36th St.

Spacious One Bedroom in Arcadia Light Location - 3201 N. 36th St. is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
840 E Turney Ave

City Outside.....Tranquility Inside. - East Turney Apartments in a perfect location for the city dweller. East Turney is in close proximity to major highways, the light rail, and Downtown Phoenix, making it an ideal neighborhood for commuters. Midtown Phoenix also touts exceptional dining options with a slew of cozy cafes, tasty restaurants, and modern eateries located along North Central Avenue and East Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
5413 West Apollo Road

5413 West Apollo Road Laveen, AZ 85339 - Beautiful home in Laveen Crossing. 5 Bedrooms + Loft, 3.5 Bathrooms, Master bedroom is DOWNSTAIRS and features walk in closet, private bathroom with his/her sinks and separate tub/shower. Huge loft and 4 other bedrooms are located upstairs along with 2 additional FULL bathrooms. All bedrooms are specious and have walk-in closets. Tiles at all right places and NEW carpet in living, family and all bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and in every bedroom. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Walking distance to neighborhood park!
17371 N. 10th St.

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Coming Soon!!! - This beautiful two story sits on an oversized lot with some of the best views in the subdivision! Inside you are welcomed with vaulted ceilings and an expansive kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The huge slider to the backyard leads out to a beautiful paver patio with outdoor kitchen. Downstairs incorporates a half bathroom with den/office and upstairs you can enjoy a split floorplan with the primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms, one with its own walk in closet. The generous sized primary with plenty of natural light opens to a gorgeous bathroom with oversized walk in shower, double sinks and walk in closet! This gated community features a play area and heated pool/spa! This house is equipped with all the Smart features of Cal Atlantic homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
123 W Missouri Ave

99.00 move-in Special! Amazing Community!!! Studio Central Phoenix!! - Missouri & Central is a 14-unit garden-style, single story apartment community located in prestigious area in the City of Phoenix. It has lush green landscaping, covered parking and a sparkling pool. The property is located on Missouri Avenue, just west of Central Avenue, in a blended residential neighborhood. This ideal location is within both the prestigious Camelback Corridor and Central Corridor, areas known for major employers, schools, shopping, fine dining and the Arizona Biltmore Resort.
PHOENIX, AZ
7508 E. Holly Street

Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Scottsdale!!! - This rare 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in south Scottsdale is a real find! You cannot beat it for the price! With a nice floor plan, and a large yard, this house will not last long. Call to schedule your showing today!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Mid Century Modern Living in the Heart of Uptown Phoenix - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES - Next available 1 bedroom apartment home is available now! Apply today and it is yours to make your new home. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With a...
PHOENIX, AZ
2017 W. Shackleton

Beautiful Updated 5 Bed/3 Bath in Anthem - This 2200 square foot home has a formal living room plus large family room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space plus an island and stainless appliances. All appliances included. Newer carpet throughout plus a fresh coat of paint. This home is ready for move in.
PHOENIX, AZ
4325 N 23rd Ave

599 Move in special! - Beautiful community single level , renovated units, conveniently located,just 2 minutes from I-17 freeway. *Call today and take advantage of our move in special!. Hermosa propiedad de un solo nivel, unidades renovadas,cerca de tiendas a 2 minutos del freeway 17. *Llama hoy y aprovecha nuestra...
PHOENIX, AZ
2700 West Sahuaro Drive

Cozy Studio With A Den - Beautiful gated community with great amenities. We offer 3 sparkling swimming pools, 24 Fitness Center, 24 hour laundry facilities, a doggy park for our pet lovers, and much more. For additional information contact our leasing office, (602) 866-8622.*Prices are subject to change. Additional charges will apply.
PHOENIX, AZ
10250 N 13th Ave

Newly Renovated Studio Suite - Welcome to Sunnyslope Apartments! This boutique community in North Central Phoenix has an enclosed community area with a grill and pergola. The units are newly renovated and are now ready for you to call home. Location. 10250 N 13th Ave, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent.
PHOENIX, AZ
6565 E THOMAS RD #1009 21336380

Scottsdale Condo - Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. This beautiful condo has quartz counter-tops in kitchen & bathrooms, kitchen mosaic backsplash. All Stainless steel appliances included. Wood plank flooring through out. Attached garage w/ epoxy flooring and entrance to home. Gated community with 2 community pools and spas. No...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
7300 E Earll Drive #1006

Resort Living in Old Town Scottsdale!!! Like New, Underground Parking, Storages, Resort Amenities!!! - Newer Model Unit at Inspire in Downtown Scottsdale. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Energy efficient, beautiful finishes, bright and open. Everything is still like new. Gorgeous granite, upgrades and all appliances. It is like living at a resort. 2 Underground parking spots with gated secure access. Also there is a storage unit in the garage included. You'll love the patio with quick access to the pool, grill, spa, meeting room and work out center. This property is located close to everything you want and desire in Old Town Scottsdale, nightlife, entertaining, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Easy access to freeways, not far from the new entertainment area of Talking Stick. Come, Show, Rent!!!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
2725 East Mine Creek Road Unit 1223

Fully Furnished 3 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + Community Pool/Spa + Gated Community - Great fully furnished 3 bed + 2 bath + 2 car garage in north Phoenix (Cave Creek/Pinnacle Peak Roads), featuring laminate wood flooring in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite features a Queen size bed, 65" TV, private bathroom, walk in closet and exit to backyard. Bedroom 2 also features a queen size bed. Bedroom 3 features bunk beds with a twin on top and full on bottom. We also have an additional twin trundle we can supply, if needed. :) Kitchen is fully equipped and overlooks the great room which comes with a 65” TV. Community offers Swimming Pool + Spa, Playground area and Walking/Biking Paths. Great location and close to shopping, dining and freeways.
PHOENIX, AZ
4613 Lakeview Parkway

2021 new home in beautiful Lake of the Woods gated community with everything you need for a year round lifetime Vacation. 2 lakes, 9 beaches with picnic areas, a golf course, horses, pool, Church, boat ramp, clubhouse, restaurant with bar, parks, gym, dog parks, equestrian center, private security and much more. Close to interstate. Fully upgraded to the max. ADT Security with monitors, doors and windows, cameras. Spanish stone patio, new sod all around home. Just planted privacy trees in back will grow in the next 3 years. New stone drainage creek. New asphalt driveway, painted garage floor and landing. New custom blinds and curtains. Must see!!
MLS
5833 N. Granite Reef Road #224

Scottsdale condo - Super cute town home. Wonderful community with very well taken care of grounds. Both great sized bedrooms are upstairs with full bath in between and 1/2 bath located downstairs. Private fenced in patio with locking storage on back. Community pool so close you will think it is your own. Play ground and much more. Realtor/client to verify all pertinent information to schools and measurements. Monthly Rent $1700, Monthly Rental Tax 1.75% = $29.75, Security Deposit $2,550, App Fee $50, Non refundable admin fee $150 upon approval and a $50 monthly Admin Fee, Renters Property Damage Coverage $9.50 Monthly.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
19519 N 66th Ln

Charming 4 bed single level home with huge backyard in best community Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale, AZ - Charming 4 bed single level home with huge backyard in best community Arrowhead Ranch. All Tile. NO CARPET !! in entire home. This single level home features an open kitchen/family room with nice cabinets,kitchen island breakfast bar,archway,and pot shelves. There is also a formal living/dining room. New steel appliances in the kitchen. The den/office could be easily converted to a 4th bedroom. The large back yard with mature trees, promises hours of fun for the entire family. The lot is large and the possibilities endless. Lots of space in back for a nice above the ground pool, trampoline, hot tub etc. Conveniently located close to Arrowhead Hospital, Midwestern University, Arrowhead Mall, shopping, restaurants,and entertainment. Best Phoenix schools and hospitals less than half mile away from home. Easy access to Loop 101..MUST SEE !!
GLENDALE, AZ
2875 W Highland St #1106

Coming SOON!!! - Fireplace in living area, open kitchen with eat in area. Upstairs is master, two additional bedrooms and bath. Private patio separates unit from two car garage. Lots of unassigned parking. Community features pool and easy access to freeway. **Renter/Realtor to verify that all information in listing is correct including but not limited to appliances. If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or a $150 pet deposit. 2% monthly administrative fee plus local sales tax applies.**
CHANDLER, AZ
4021 & 4025 N 40th St

Poolside 1st Floor Studio/1bd + 1ba in great Arcadia Location! Credit Friendly! #14 - WILL WORK WITH MOST CREDIT SCORE!!. 1 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of Arcadia! Right next to The Vig, and just minutes away from Costco, Planet Fitness, and tons of other shopping. Unit includes updated flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Exterior fully remodeled as well including landscaping, exterior paint, wood paneling, brand new parking lot surface.
PHOENIX, AZ

