2401 E. Rio Salado Parkway #1214

Prepare to be impressed by the newest offering by Ready 4 U Renovations! Located on a beautiful tree-lined corridor in Northwest Baltimore, this townhome is conveniently located near major highways, shopping, local attractions, and universities. This gem boasts three fully finished levels with multiple entertaining spaces and swoon-worthy design trends galore. As you enter the main level, the space is enveloped by hardwood floors, complemented by an abundance of natural light and neutral wall tones that will serve as the perfect backdrop for modern design living. The original charm is on full display with the restored transom, front door sidelights and the freshly restored main staircase. The open concept floor plan includes a spacious living room anchored by custom coffered ceilings, a custom tiled decorative fireplace and a large dining area that features multiple sunlit windows. A sizeable living room serves as the perfect place to congregate for family gatherings and entertainment. The reimagined gourmet kitchen boasts an 8-foot island, 42" soft close cabinetry, quartz countertops, an eye-catching backsplash, and sophisticated chrome hardware. The upgraded stainless steel appliance package includes a five-burner gas range, range hood, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Just off of the kitchen is a powder room and direct access to the rear of the home. The second level is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with ample space and storage. Retreat to the newly configured owner+GGs suite that includes a built-in fireplace, an accent wall detailed in shiplap, a private outdoor covered balcony, large walk-in-closet ready for your customizations and a spa-inspired private bath with custom tile and dual vanity. You'll enjoy the sizeable hall bath that incorporates designer quality tile and luxe chrome fixtures. The fully finished basement provides a sizeable family room, bedroom, additional full bath and storage room. Throughout the home, custom design is on full display with uniquely tiled baths, luxe lighting fixtures, and upgraded chrome hardware and faucet fixtures throughout. Delight in the home's exterior features which include a fenced-in rear yard, 2 car parking pad, and covered front porch. This home has been renovated with fully permitted plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work. This house will surely impress!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO