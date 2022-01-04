4955 E. Paseo Way

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Coming Soon!!! - This beautiful two story sits on an oversized lot with some of the best views in the subdivision! Inside you are welcomed with vaulted ceilings and an expansive kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The huge slider to the backyard leads out to a beautiful paver patio with outdoor kitchen. Downstairs incorporates a half bathroom with den/office and upstairs you can enjoy a split floorplan with the primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms, one with its own walk in closet. The generous sized primary with plenty of natural light opens to a gorgeous bathroom with oversized walk in shower, double sinks and walk in closet! This gated community features a play area and heated pool/spa! This house is equipped with all the Smart features of Cal Atlantic homes.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO