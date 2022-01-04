949 E Laredo St

Scottsdale condo - Super cute town home. Wonderful community with very well taken care of grounds. Both great sized bedrooms are upstairs with full bath in between and 1/2 bath located downstairs. Private fenced in patio with locking storage on back. Community pool so close you will think it is your own. Play ground and much more. Realtor/client to verify all pertinent information to schools and measurements. Monthly Rent $1700, Monthly Rental Tax 1.75% = $29.75, Security Deposit $2,550, App Fee $50, Non refundable admin fee $150 upon approval and a $50 monthly Admin Fee, Renters Property Damage Coverage $9.50 Monthly.
Charming 4 bed single level home with huge backyard in best community Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale, AZ - Charming 4 bed single level home with huge backyard in best community Arrowhead Ranch. All Tile. NO CARPET !! in entire home. This single level home features an open kitchen/family room with nice cabinets,kitchen island breakfast bar,archway,and pot shelves. There is also a formal living/dining room. New steel appliances in the kitchen. The den/office could be easily converted to a 4th bedroom. The large back yard with mature trees, promises hours of fun for the entire family. The lot is large and the possibilities endless. Lots of space in back for a nice above the ground pool, trampoline, hot tub etc. Conveniently located close to Arrowhead Hospital, Midwestern University, Arrowhead Mall, shopping, restaurants,and entertainment. Best Phoenix schools and hospitals less than half mile away from home. Easy access to Loop 101..MUST SEE !!
Spacious One Bedroom in Arcadia Light Location - 3201 N. 36th St. is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
Poolside 1st Floor Studio/1bd + 1ba in great Arcadia Location! Credit Friendly! #14 - WILL WORK WITH MOST CREDIT SCORE!!. 1 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of Arcadia! Right next to The Vig, and just minutes away from Costco, Planet Fitness, and tons of other shopping. Unit includes updated flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Exterior fully remodeled as well including landscaping, exterior paint, wood paneling, brand new parking lot surface.
5413 West Apollo Road Laveen, AZ 85339 - Beautiful home in Laveen Crossing. 5 Bedrooms + Loft, 3.5 Bathrooms, Master bedroom is DOWNSTAIRS and features walk in closet, private bathroom with his/her sinks and separate tub/shower. Huge loft and 4 other bedrooms are located upstairs along with 2 additional FULL bathrooms. All bedrooms are specious and have walk-in closets. Tiles at all right places and NEW carpet in living, family and all bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and in every bedroom. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Walking distance to neighborhood park!
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Coming Soon!!! - This beautiful two story sits on an oversized lot with some of the best views in the subdivision! Inside you are welcomed with vaulted ceilings and an expansive kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The huge slider to the backyard leads out to a beautiful paver patio with outdoor kitchen. Downstairs incorporates a half bathroom with den/office and upstairs you can enjoy a split floorplan with the primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms, one with its own walk in closet. The generous sized primary with plenty of natural light opens to a gorgeous bathroom with oversized walk in shower, double sinks and walk in closet! This gated community features a play area and heated pool/spa! This house is equipped with all the Smart features of Cal Atlantic homes.
*4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOME WITH A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN LOCATED AT CANYON RIDGE* - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home was built in 2005 and has 1536 square feet. It is located at Canyon Ridge in Surprise. This open floor plan features a dining room, great room, master suite with a walk-in closet, breakfast bar, window blinds throughout, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, full size washer/dryer hook-ups and air conditioning.
Beautiful Pool side Townhome in Central Phoenix - Property Id: 781928. Best unit in the neighborhood with gorgeous view of the pool. 10 minute drive to ASU Downtown Campus and central Phoenix. Great 3-level townhome with garage. First floor consists of entryway, 2-car tandem garage, and laundry (washer/dryer included). 2nd floor features one bedroom, and one bath, living room, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and cherry cabinets. SPIRAL STAIRCASE leads up to 3rd floor with loft-style master bedroom (no door to bedroom and there is a ''window'' from bedroom that overlooks living room). Landlord to approve all pets. Prefer 1 small dog (up to 15 lbs) or cats. 24-hour on-site security. This is NOT a Section 8 property.
Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Scottsdale!!! - This rare 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in south Scottsdale is a real find! You cannot beat it for the price! With a nice floor plan, and a large yard, this house will not last long. Call to schedule your showing today!
Coming SOON!!! - Fireplace in living area, open kitchen with eat in area. Upstairs is master, two additional bedrooms and bath. Private patio separates unit from two car garage. Lots of unassigned parking. Community features pool and easy access to freeway. **Renter/Realtor to verify that all information in listing is correct including but not limited to appliances. If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or a $150 pet deposit. 2% monthly administrative fee plus local sales tax applies.**
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! Home has brand newer carpet and paint. It features ceiling fans through out, sun screens, vaulted ceilings, balcony off the master bedroom, walk in shower and linen closet in the master bath, garage cabinets, covered patio, view fence over looking beautiful green way, and a covered patio. Property is close to restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, and highway access.
REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Mid Century Modern Living in the Heart of Uptown Phoenix - PARK ROYAL APARTMENT HOMES - Next available 1 bedroom apartment home is available now! Apply today and it is yours to make your new home. Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With a...
Beautiful Updated 5 Bed/3 Bath in Anthem - This 2200 square foot home has a formal living room plus large family room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space plus an island and stainless appliances. All appliances included. Newer carpet throughout plus a fresh coat of paint. This home is ready for move in.
Perfect 4 BR Single Level in Nice Quiet Community - 1st week of December. This 4 BR single level home with a bright open kitchen with eating area and breakfast bar. Nice size bedrooms, the master has huge walk-in closet, bathroom with separate shower & tub plus dual sinks. Surround sound in living room. Great backyard with covered patio & grass area (landscaping included in rent). All appliances included. A must see! Text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor/Property Manager Taylor Street Property Management 602.603.9764.
Three Bedrooms Townhouse + 2 car garage! - Three Bedrooms and 2 Remodeled baths with quartz counters. Large kitchen with granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC and carpet. Beautiful designer ceiling fans and LED lights throughout. Gorgeous shutters and two patios! LOCATION LOCATION! With fast easy access to the 101 , you can easily enjoy all that the Valley has to offer. Enjoy all of Grayhawk amenities including award winning golf at the Talon and Raptor courses, 30 miles of hiking/walking trails, basketball courts and the beautiful Sonoran desert. The Tesoro community pool is just steps away with a fitness center, pool, spa and BBQ area. Enjoy fine dining and shopping at DC Ranch MarketPlace. Move in available February 2, 2022. Apply at patpm.com. Tenant will pay monthly: 1.75% rental tax, $20.00 HVAC Preventive Maintenance & $5.00 Admin Fee. $300 Carpet Cleaning Fee (non-refundable).
Beautiful Renovation on this 4 bedroom 2 full bath cape. New from top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout, except kitchen and baths. 2 great size bedrooms upstairs, and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Kitchen and baths have granite counters and lots of storage. Upgraded electrical system and access to the utility room is in the kitchen. New roof & HVAC. Rear shed and rear fenced yard.
10th Floor with North looking patio!!. End unit. - 10th Floor with North looking patio!!. End unit. Underground valet parking, gorgeous heated pool. $200 will be added monthly for Utilities Included, tenant pays outlets. Maple cabinets with granite counter tops. Model with long hallway that includes multiple storage closets. The Landmark Towers amenities include 24-hour-a-day concierge service, 1 underground secured parking space, air-conditioning/heating included, WI-FI included, gym, year-round heated pool, 18th floor sky lounge, & much more. Not far from the airport & in the heart of Central PHX! This property is ready to go, come show, rent today!!
1BR Downtown PHX, washer/dryer in unit - Take a step into your new home! The spacious and open kitchen allows you space to get creative cooking and baking your favorite foods. This newly remodeled unit includes a washer/dryer in unit, large closet, new bathroom vanity, and hardwood floors. Meet your...
3 Bed + 2 Bath + Single level Home + 2 Car Garage + Private Pool/Spa - Close to ASU - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, single level home full of charm and character. A feeling of spaciousness greats you as you enter the great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Oversized kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to dining room - perfect for entertaining. Master suite has an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a walk in shower and French doors leading to the backyard. 2 secondary carpeted bedrooms. Backyard oasis features private pool and spa, covered patio and tons of yard space! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Pool service are included with rent.
