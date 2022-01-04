ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Key Index Shows 19.1% Home Price Gains in October

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WW7Q_0dcRs5FF00

Image source: Getty Images

There's a reason prospective buyers struggled to purchase homes in 2021. Property values started off the year at inflated levels, and that trend continued month after month.

In October 2021, home prices rose 19.1% compared to October 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. That represented the fourth-highest gain in the 34 years the index has been tracking that data.

At the same time, though, October's home price gains were slightly lower than those recorded in September. That month, home price gains amounted to 19.7%. If gains continue on a downward trend, it could be good news for potential buyers in 2022.

Will home prices come down this year?

For months, prospective buyers have been banking on home prices coming down in 2022. But whether that happens in a significant way will largely boil down to inventory.

A big reason home prices have been so high is that there hasn't been enough inventory to meet buyer demand. And so buyers have been engaging in bidding wars , thereby driving home prices up, in an effort to get their offers accepted.

Meanwhile, we're starting off 2022 with mortgage rates sitting at competitive levels, as was the case throughout 2021. Since that's apt to fuel continued buyer demand, the only way for home prices to drop a lot is to see an influx of inventory.

But that's not something we should expect anytime soon. A big reason home inventory lacked in 2021 was that many sellers held off on listing their properties due to economic and pandemic-related uncertainty. Right now, the U.S. economy is in pretty good shape, with unemployment having reached pre-pandemic levels.

But from a COVID-19 perspective, we're starting off 2022 on shaky ground. Cases are soaring on a national scale due to the highly transmissible omicron variant . And until that situation calms down, we're unlikely to see much movement on the home listing front.

What to do if home price growth doesn't slow

Those looking to buy a home in 2022 may have to contend with the same high prices buyers faced in 2021. Now may be a good time for prospective buyers to reassess their finances and see how much house they can truly afford to take on. As a general rule, spending more than 30% of one's take-home pay on housing costs is a bad idea -- one that can lead to a world of financial stress. Anyone looking to buy in the near term should run some numbers before applying for a home loan.

At the same time, prospective buyers should do whatever they can to make themselves viable mortgage candidates. That could mean improving their credit scores and paying off existing debt.

While October's home price gains were lower than September's, they were still quite significant. Homes could remain expensive during the first part of 2022, if not the entire year. That's something buyers will need to prepare for.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Price Index#U S Economy#Mortgage#Getty Images
crossroadstoday.com

Current Mortgage Rates Jump to Highest Level Since May 2020

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped up to 3.22% this week, according to Freddie Mac. That’s the highest level since May 2020. Mortgage rates increased across loan categories this week. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is up to 2.43% and the rate on a 5-year adjustable-rate mortgage is steady at 2.41%.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Demand for U.S. Vacation Homes Expected to Remain Strong ‘Well Into This Year’

Remote work and low-interest rates continue to push U.S. home buyers toward vacation homes. Demand for secondary residences increased 77% in December compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report Thursday from Redfin. “The wealthy are still flush with cash and have access to cheap debt, which is why second-home...
REAL ESTATE
thebossmagazine.com

Mortgage rates surpass 2021 levels in first week of new year

Mortgage rates predicted by forecasters to climb as high as 4% by years end. The average mortgage rate for 2022 is already higher than at any point in 2021, as inflation increases, and the economy seeks to continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are at 3.22% the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Rising Lumber Prices Add Over $18K To New Home Prices: Report

The recent spike in lumber prices has created a simultaneous spike in the costs of newly-constructed single-family homes, according to data released by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). What Happened: Lumber prices peaked at $1,500 per thousand board feet last May before declining through late August – only...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The Great Deceleration? The biggest jump in home prices is behind us—why housing appreciation will slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The bad news for homebuyers: Over the past year, the U.S. has seen the fastest period for home price growth in recorded history—even greater than any of the years leading up to the bursting 2008 housing bubble. The silver lining: Home values just posted their second consecutive month of decelerating price growth.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Mortgage demand in 2022 may hit record even as rates rise

Interest in purchasing a home dipped during the holidays as interest rates inched up, but as a whole, it was a banner year for home purchases. Overall demand for mortgage applications fell 2.7% in the final two weeks of the year, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe the Average Profit Recently Sold Homes Generated

It may be a bigger number than you'd expect. Home prices have soared on a national level this year. Recently sold properties have resulted in sizable profits, giving homeowners more options. It's no secret that home values have soared on a national level this year. A big reason stems from...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
152K+
Followers
74K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy