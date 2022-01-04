ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida hospital closes maternity ward over COVID staff shortages

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida hospital has temporarily closed its maternity ward due to staff shortages related to recent outbreaks of COVID-19.

Mothers-to-be who had planned on giving birth at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale will have to find another option.

Expired COVID-19 tests could skew results

Holy Cross spokeswoman Christine Walker says in a statement: “In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery unit is on diversion until further notice.” She says the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Post-Partum units at the hospital remain open.

Nearby hospitals including Memorial Healthcare System and Broward Health are taking on patients from Holy Cross in the meantime.

The announcement from Holy Cross comes as Florida continues to shatter daily records for new COVID cases, which are most likely fueled by the omicron variant. The variant is now the dominant strain across the United States.

Since last week, there have been long lines at testing site across South Florida and in other areas of the state.

WGN News

Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to their highest level since the pandemic began, according to government data released Friday on the only age group not yet eligible for the vaccine. The worrisome trend in children too young to be vaccinated underscores the need for older kids and adults […]
KIDS
WGN News

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
WGN News

University of Illinois System now requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff and faculty

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said they are now requiring students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible. In a mass email U of I President Tim Killeen said, “There is now significant evidence that vaccinations plus boosters are effective at preventing infections from developing […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Labor And Delivery#Maternity#Covid#Ap#Holy Cross Health#Post Partum#Broward Health#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Health officials urging parents to get kids, teens vaccinated for their mental, physical health

CHICAGO — Pediatric health officials are again urging parents to get their children and teens vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible, not just for their physical health but their mental health as well. Doctors from Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois and Wisconsin say they’ve seen a threefold increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to the latest omicron surge. “We’re tracking […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN News

Illinois reports 201,428 new cases of COVID-19, 444 deaths over past week

 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 444 deaths since last Friday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  Since Thursday, there has been 42,902 new cases reported […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Gov. Pritzker in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that he is working remotely after coming in contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Pritkzer tested negative this morning but is limiting his contact with others out of “an abundance of caution.” The Governor’s Office said Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Dispute over COVID safety between CPS, CTU continues as classes canceled for 3rd straight day

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor again blamed the city’s powerful teachers union for a third day of cancelled classes in the nation’s third-largest school district Friday, but said she hopes to have a deal soon as negotiations over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures continue. But some parents reported that individual schools’ principals already […]
CHICAGO, IL
