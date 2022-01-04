ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Boys basketball: Henderson County's game at Hopkinsville postponed because of COVID issues

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
 2 days ago
HENDERSON, Ky. -- The Henderson County at Hopkinsville boys basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of COVID cases within the Henderson County program.

Henderson County coach Tyler Smithhart said the team hoped to be able to play by the weekend when they have home games scheduled with Apollo on Friday and Graves County on Saturday.

A makeup date for the game at Hopkinsville will be announced later, Smithhart said.

Hoops ahead

Tuesday

Boys: Union Co. at Paducah Tilghman in 2A sectional, 6 p.m.; Trigg Co. at Webster Co. in 2A sectional, 6 p.m.

Girls: Paducah Tilghman at Union Co. in 2A sectional, 6 p.m.; Webster Co. at Hopkins Central in 2A sectional, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys: Kentucky 2A sectional semifinals at Union Co., 6 p.m.

Friday

Boys: Apollo at Henderson Co., JV 5:30 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.

Girls: Henderson Co at Marshall Co., JV 6 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.; Kentucky 2A sectional semifinals at Union Co., 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys: Graves Co. at Henderson Co. JV 4:30 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.; Kentucky 2A sectional finals at Union Co., 6 p.m.

Girls: Henderson Co vs. Ensworth, Tenn., at Crittenden Co., 6:30 p.m.; Kentucky 2A sectional finals at Union Co., 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Covid#Home Games#Apollo#Trigg Co#Webster Co#Hopkins Central#Henderson Co#Marshall Co#Graves Co#Crittenden Co
