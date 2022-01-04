ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning up holiday trash and being environmentally sustainable in the new year

By Destiny Richards
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The holiday season is over and now it’s time to clean house!

From throwing out paper and gift boxes to disposing of faulty lights, where does it all go?

Here’s what can be recycled:

  • Most wrapping paper
  • Paper boxes
  • Cardboard
  • Glass bottles and jars

Here’s what needs to be trashed:

  • Foil wrapping paper
  • Metallic ribbons and bows
  • Styrofoam
  • Boxes with plastic coating
  • Christmas lights
  • Bubble wrap

Things that get trashed end up at Spokane’s Waste To Energy Plant. From there, it gets burned into energy in the form of electricity.

Christmas trees also need to be disposed of before they become a fire hazard, but they do not get burned like trash does.

The week of Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7 is the last for curbside pickup of Christmas trees in Spokane, but you can drop them off at the WTE Plant for a small fee.

Trees get taken to a commercial composting facility. Just make sure they don’t have any lights or ornaments and are under six feet tall.

This is also a new year with new laws in place to help conserve waste statewide.

Just like the plastic bag ban, the limit on single-use serviceware is a way to cut down on plastics just ending up in a landfill.

If you want to be more sustainable in 2022, Kris Major with the City’s Solid Waste Department advises saying “no” to plastic cutlery, straws and condiment packets. Just use your own!

You can also keep a set of durable utensils along with a cloth napkin and a reusable straw in your bag or glove compartment in case you need them.

4 News Now Q&A: What should you know about Washington's new plastics law?

IN THIS ARTICLE
