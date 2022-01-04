ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Woman charged in connection with fatal Clarksville shooting, victim ID'd

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

A woman has been charged with criminal homicide after a Monday domestic-related shooting in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department was called for a welfare check at a home in the 2200 block of Ladd Drive at about 9:45 p.m.

Inside, officers found an uninjured woman and a dead man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. The woman was identified as Theary Lim, 32. The man has been identified as Sothon In, 38.

Clarksville Police confirmed the couple was married Tuesday afternoon.

In's next of kin have been notified, police said.

Lim is in custody being treated by medical personnel, police said.

She is expected to be booked into the Montgomery County Jail when released by medical staff.

No further details will be released, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or video footage is asked to contact Detective Kilby, 931-648-0656, ext. 5651. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Woman charged in connection with fatal Clarksville shooting, victim ID'd

