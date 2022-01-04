Watertown City Council approves memorandum that includes TIF for Stony Point project

The Watertown City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Stony Point Investments, LLP during Monday's meeting.

The developer is completing phase two of the Stony Point project, potentially including a hotel, condominiums, retail and entertainment space.

The memorandum is intended to help the developer work with financers and asks the city for tax increment financing.

"As it's spelled out in the (memorandum), it is not requesting that we call for upfront funding for this TIF," sad City Attorney Matt Roby.

TIF districts are often created to help cover some of the up front expenses for public infrastructure. The funds received are paid back through the property taxes collected on the improvements within the district. Once those expenses are paid off, the higher property taxes collected go to local governments.

The first stage of the development project on Lake Kampeska included 46 condominium units.

Wards A, C adjusted after 2020 census

The council also heard second reading of an ordinance amendment to redraw the boundaries of Ward A and Ward C in Watertown.

"As a result of the 2020 census, there was an identified deviation more than what federal law would allow in the number of folks in each ward in the city," said Roby.

First District worked with the city to propose a solution for the variance in the population, which was to move a portion of Ward A into Ward C.

Roby said citizens affected by the change will be informed of their new ward.

Consulting services for ice arena project

The council approved an agreement with Rink Scheduling & Consulting Services to provide consulting services for the ice arena project.

City Manager Amanda Mack said that Rink Scheduling & Consulting Services will help determine the ice arena's long-term employment and management needs. The company will customize job descriptions and assist in the hiring process for an ice arena manager. It will also help provide staff training.

The council settled on Rink Scheduling & Consulting Services because it has several decades of experience.

"We chose Rink Scheduling & Consulting Services based on their availability, their experience within the ice market and the overall cost of their proposal," said Mack.

The agreement will last one year and cost $10,000, funded through the ice arena bond.

Mayor Ried Holien commented on the continued effort by the city council and the other participants of the ice arena's memorandum of understanding:

"We as a city council are committed to doing this right. We have shown that we are committed to the facility's construction and, with this, the ongoing operations. We are committed to doing this right from start to finish."

Committee to discuss roles of mayor, city manager

Last year, a committee was put together to review the city manager and mayor duties in the wake of the city government changes made in July 2021. It consisted of prior council members Dan Albertson and Beth Mantey, Councilman Bruce Buhler, Deputy Mayor Glen Vilhauer, Roby and Holien, who was not a mayoral candidate at that time.

"We didn't know what we were getting ourselves into (with the new form of government). We were spelling out and specifying the duties between the mayor and city manager," said Vilhauer.

After the committee met several times, it presented a detailed resolution that passed and went into effect this month. Under it, the deputy mayor will select two current council members and create a new committee. This committee will review and make recommendations to the full council regarding the roles of the mayor and city manager.

"I will be reaching out to the couple of you in assisting in this," Vilhauer told the council. "We will discuss where we have come in the past six months and report back to the council. We will review this by the first week of February."