ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Val Demings at Ocala NAACP Jubilee: 'We must do all we can to preserve the right to vote.'

By Andy Fillmore
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago

Comments / 15

Lou Cummings
2d ago

Stay in your liberal areas and out of Marion County. What you've done to Orlando ain't happening here. We've got a nice extreamly diverse population that lives, raises their families and works together just fine and get along with each other as people, neighbors, coworkers and friends. We live in peace and it will, stay that way. Keep your trouble to yourself.

Reply(1)
12
Related
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Philadelphia fire: Family releases photos, mourns eight children and four adults who were killed

A three-story duplex in Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving eight children and four adults dead in the city's deadliest fire in more than a century. Philadelphia officials have not identified the victims, but family members told FOX 29 Philadelphia that they ranged in age from 1-year-old to 33-years-old. Two of the victims were sisters who were also both mothers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reddick, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Ocala, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Ocala, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS News

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
The Hill

Biden takes on Trump in fiery address on Jan. 6

President Biden on Thursday forcefully rebuked former President Trump in an address marking the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, accusing the former president of spreading a “web of lies” that laid the groundwork for the attack by a mob of Trump supporters one year ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

817
Followers
245
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy