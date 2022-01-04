Val Demings at Ocala NAACP Jubilee: 'We must do all we can to preserve the right to vote.'

Lou Cummings
2d ago
Stay in your liberal areas and out of Marion County. What you've done to Orlando ain't happening here. We've got a nice extreamly diverse population that lives, raises their families and works together just fine and get along with each other as people, neighbors, coworkers and friends. We live in peace and it will, stay that way. Keep your trouble to yourself.
Reply(1)
12
Related
Novak Djokovic will remain in Australia until at least Monday as he fights visa cancellation
Novak Djokovic will have to wait in Melbourne until at least Monday while his lawyers seek to appeal the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa, Reuters reported. The tennis star was denied entry into Australia on Wednesday, days after he was granted a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements to play in the upcoming Australian Open.
Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
CBS News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers release Antonio Brown and deny claim that he was asked to play with injured ankle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday, days after he walked off the field shirtless in the middle of a game. The Buccaneers also denied Brown's Wednesday claim that the team was trying to force him to play on an injured ankle. While the Buccaneers acknowledged...
NFL・
Philadelphia fire: Family releases photos, mourns eight children and four adults who were killed
A three-story duplex in Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving eight children and four adults dead in the city's deadliest fire in more than a century. Philadelphia officials have not identified the victims, but family members told FOX 29 Philadelphia that they ranged in age from 1-year-old to 33-years-old. Two of the victims were sisters who were also both mothers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Biden's fiery speech and his decision to confront Trump's danger head on
(CNN) — It was only a little more than a month ago when President Joe Biden, asked about another head-shaking revelation regarding his predecessor, seemed to balk at a mere mention of the man. "I don't think about the former President," he claimed, pausing for dramatic effect before walking...
Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery
The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
CBS News
Garland says "the actions we have taken thus far" on January 6 rioters "will not be our last"
Attorney General Merrick Garland marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with a sweeping defense of the Justice Department's investigation, hinting that prosecutors' mission to hold organizers accountable could include charging those not physically present at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. "The actions...
CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12
Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden takes on Trump in fiery address on Jan. 6
President Biden on Thursday forcefully rebuked former President Trump in an address marking the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, accusing the former president of spreading a “web of lies” that laid the groundwork for the attack by a mob of Trump supporters one year ago.
Russian troops arrive in Kazakhstan, as dozens of protesters killed
Russia sent paratroopers to Kazakhstan to help its government end mass protests there.
Ocala Star Banner
817
Followers
245
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.http://ocala.com
Comments / 15