Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency due to virus surge

By Brian Witte
 2 days ago

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, mobilizing 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to help state and local health officials.

About 250 National Guard members will be deployed to support COVID-19 testing sites across Maryland, including at hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, and to assist with patient transport, the governor said.

From today: COVID cases skyrocket in Tri-State area as health care systems struggle to keep up

Protected: Full vaccination against COVID-19 and a breakthrough infection builds 'super immunity,' study finds

Previously: Maryland hospitals advocate asks Gov. Hogan for emergency declaration as COVID-19 surges

Hogan also announced that additional National Guard soldiers will be immediately assigned to support operations at the two new state-run sites located at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air and Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

Maryland also is opening 20 new hospital-adjacent testing sites across the state. The National Guard will help with opening these testing sites outside of hospitals across the state to meet the rising demand for testing and to divert people from visiting hospital emergency rooms to get tested.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency due to virus surge

