Colonial Heights, VA

Chase pulls plug on congressional bid, citing change in district maps as the main reason

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
CHESTERFIELD — State Sen. Amanda Chase has withdrawn her bid for Congress after maps approved by the state Supreme Court last week redistricted her out of running against a Democratic incumbent.

Chase, whose state Senate district includes the city of Colonial Heights, announced her intent to run for the House of Representatives in November. At the time, she lived in the 7th Congressional District now held by Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

However, new congressional districts approved by the court Dec. 28 shifted Chase's Midlothian area residence into the 1st Congressional District, which is represented by GOP Rep. Rob Wittman. The new 1st District stretches from Virginia's Northern Neck to the Richmond suburbs.

"I will not challenge a Republican representative who is doing a good job representing the people of their district," Chase said in a statement released Monday by her campaign. She said she instead will "finish my two years in the Senate of Virginia."

When asked for clarity about finishing her term, Chase said in a text that she plans to seek re-election in the new 12th Senate District, which will extend from Colonial Heights into western and northern Chesterfield County. The only difference between the new district and her old one is the loss of Amelia County.

Spanberger has said she will run for re-election.

The new districts will go into effect after the 2022 General Assembly session that begins this month. There will be special elections this November for the new districts in addition to the regularly scheduled legislative elections in November 2023.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

More
