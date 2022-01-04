ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bikram it all back to you: S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt rebrands as a wellness guru 23 years after finding fame in pop group

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt has Had a Dream Come True after launching a new career as a wellness guru.

The former singer, 40, revealed she is rebranding as a Holistic Nutrition and Lifestyle coach 23 years after finding fame with the pop group.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hannah revealed she is studying for her coaching qualifications and hopes to help her clients become 'integrated more into nature.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdyxT_0dcRrep600
Bikram it all back to you: S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt has rebranded as a wellness guru 23 years after finding fame in the pop group (pictured in 2016) 

She explained: 'I will be offering a combination of creative projects as well as Holistic Nutrition and Lifestyle coaching (once I've finished my studies and graduated in March!) All my work is inspired with the elements and the seasons, and how we can integrate more into nature. ⁠

'Studying and developing my plans whilst bringing up my two little girls hasn't been easy but now I'm coming to the end of my studies and our final project, it really feels like 2022 is going to be a big year for me in many ways. ⁠

'Hope you can join for the journey and maybe we could even meet if you are after support with your nutrition and wellness.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryvdz_0dcRrep600
Throwback: Hannah shot to fame in S Club 7 alongside Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Paul Cattemole, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh (pictured together in 1999) 

S Club 7 - formed of Hannah, Paul Cattermole, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett - shot to fame after releasing their anthem Bring It All Back in 1999.

They went on to record four studio albums, release 11 singles and sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

The group hit a rocky patch when Paul sensationally quit the group in 2002, citing 'creative differences', and although they vowed to continue making music as just S Club, they split the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBrAp_0dcRrep600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MB6Q_0dcRrep600
Don't Stop Mov-Zen: In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hannah revealed she is studying for her coaching qualifications and hopes to help her clients become 'integrated more into nature'

Hannah's new career move comes after bandmate Paul also revealed he'd found a new calling in life.

The former singer, 44, launched a career as a YouTube tarot card reader in November and was asking fans to give him a donation.

Paul created a YouTube channel called Tarot Me This, where he gives regular readings, which he describes as: 'Tarot readings for everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRTdM_0dcRrep600
Career change: Hannah's new career move comes after bandmate Paul also revealed he'd found a new calling in life - as an online tarot card reader 

'General, Collective, individual, timeless and also random Tarot readings most often short and to the point but sometimes long.'

He wrote: 'You may recognise me from Tv or Music or Theatre, I have had a long and varied career in Performing arts.

'I now spend most of my time making online content of all different types, Clairvoyance Sorcery Soothsaying and Necromancy are now my main gigs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rkemd_0dcRrep600
Subscribe: Paul created a YouTube channel called Tarot Me This, where he gives regular readings, which he describes as: 'Tarot readings for everyone!'

Paul encouraged subscribers to get in touch for personal tarot readings and offers a link for viewers to donate money to support him.

However, he also added a disclaimer, stating: 'All content on this channel is for the purposes of entertainment only.

'If you are needing life assistance with, medical, financial or legal matters etc. seek the advice of qualified experienced professionals like Doctors, Financial advisers, Lawyers, Personal Trainers etc, don't use tarot guidance for important matters such as these.'

In 2002, Paul sent shockwaves through S Club 7's global fanbase when he quit the group and had a rocky road after leaving the band, becoming bankrupt in 2015 and even putting his Brit Award up for sale on eBay saying: 'There's bills to pay'.

He then appeared on Loose Women in 2018 where he admitted he had run out of money and had to borrow a shirt for the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9TJn_0dcRrep600
Former pop star: He wrote, 'You may recognise me from Tv or Music or Theatre, I have had a long and varied career in performing arts' (pictured while in the band in 1999) 

In 2019 Paul made an emotional appearance on the dating show First Dates Hotel.

The star went on a date with music lover Anna but after being let down gently, sobbed on camera and asked for a 'moment' to pull himself together.

During the date, Paul, who has previously claimed he was contractually forced to date fellow bandmate Hannah during the height of their fame in the noughties, reminisced about his days as a pop star.

Paul told Anna: 'I don't tend to bring up on a date that I have been in a pop group. It's not the thing I want to shout about.

'I ended up being in the group for six years. I did leave before the end, I was feeling like I was losing myself and I wasn't very happy at all.

'I had the balls to say, "guys I've got to go," but not one of them said "stay".'

Earlier this year his ex bandmate Tina Barrett said: 'I’m always here for Paul. It is hard when you see someone you’ve worked with look like they’re struggling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULck7_0dcRrep600
Struggles: Paul had a rocky road after leaving the band, becoming bankrupt in 2015 and even putting his Brit Award up for sale on eBay saying. 'There's bills to pay' (pictured in 2004)

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Barrett
Person
Rachel Stevens
Person
Paul Cattermole
Person
Jo O'meara
Person
Bradley Mcintosh
Person
Hannah Spearritt
shefinds

Ariana Grande Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself Anymore—Her Face Has Changed SO Much

We’ve been seeing Ariana Grande on our TV screens twice a week for the past few months on The Voice, and now that it’s over, we’re getting some serious Ari withdrawal symptoms! While watching the new coach on the NBC singing competition, we couldn’t help but marvel at her daring wardrobe choices, her enviable figure, and her flawless complexion. But when looking at her aforementioned complexion, we couldn’t help but notice how much her face has changed over the years…
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club 7#Rebranding#The Pop Group#Holistic Nutrition#Lifestyle#General Collective#Individu
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

This dad is going viral for going to a club with his daughter. It went exactly as expected.

TikTok user Talia, who goes by the username Taliasc on the platform, fulfilled a strange but hilarious request one night. Her goofy dad asked her to take him out clubbing. So, she complied. Thankfully for us, she also documented the entire night on TikTok. While the hilarity ensued, we were all in on it. The night went down during a family vacation in one of the party capitals of the world: Madrid, Spain. From wearing a gilet vest to chugging only Diet Coke, Talia was able to capture the most classic "dad moments." He definitely did not disappoint, Comic Sands reports.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Pink Strapless Bralette On The 'Voice'—I'm Shocked She Didn't Slip Out Of It!

Ariana Grande continues to wow us with her outfits on The Voice; and the one she wore on Monday, December 6th might just be one of our favorite ones to date! The 28-year-old Voice coach took the 90s theme of Monday’s show very seriously, as she channeled one of the biggest and most iconic popstars of the entire decade. We are of course talking about Britney Spears!
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy