ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Alienware debuts world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor — and it looks amazing

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming monitors aren’t known for sporting the latest and greatest display tech. And that’s a shame. The new Alienware 34 QD-OLED, introduced at CES 2022, bucks that trend completely. This new gaming monitors embraces the brand new QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) technology from Samsung, which is just...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Alienware#Oled#Television#Ces 2022#Quantum Dot#Qled#Lg
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Instagram
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Sony’s 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup includes new Mini LED TVs and the world’s first QD-OLED 4K TV

Sony is one of the biggest TV manufacturers out there and at CES 2022, the Japanese giant is taking the opportunity to showcase a new lineup of Mini LED and OLED TVs. Sony’s 2022 Bravia XR lineup sees the company finally jumping the Mini LED TV bandwagon with the Master series Z9K and X95K series while also introducing one of the first QD-OLED TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Start the new year with a new 65-inch 4K TV under $500

Some of the better Best Buy TV deals for today are for a pair of 4K 65-inch TV screens from LG and Vizio. From LG, you have the UP7000, priced at $500, down from $620, and features the more significant savings of the two at $120. Then you have the Vizio Class V-Series TV, also at $500, down from $600 for a savings of $100.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

The best laptop brands for gaming

Gaming laptops are smaller and more powerful than ever, allowing companies to cram more goodies into shrinking spaces. You won’t be hard-pressed to find gaming laptops on the market that have current-gen GPUs inside of them nowadays—they’ve become that powerful. Performance, portability, price, and overall gaming satisfaction...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung previews its first-ever 4K/240Hz monitor ahead of CES 2022

CES 2022 is only 3 days away now; nevertheless, it seems Samsung is not willing to wait longer to unveil its latest Odyssey-series monitor. It, like the G9 before it, has a 240Hz refresh rate - however, this time, it pairs this potential for frame-rates with an improved 4K resolution.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Alienware's Concept Nyx Is a Gaming Server for Your Home

There has been lots of talk about the future of gaming being in the cloud, streaming from a service like Microsoft's xCloud streaming, Google Stadia or Nvidia's GeForce Now with servers around the world. But ahead of CES 2022, Alienware has a slightly different plan: streaming up to four games at once from a powerful computer in your home.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

What Is a QD-OLED Display?

Gaurav Shukla is a technology journalist with over a decade’s experience reporting and writing about consumer technology. His work has appeared in XDA Developers and NDTV Gadgets 360. Read more... The television market is full of different display types and features that claim to provide excellent picture quality. And...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Best Boxing Day laptop deals and sales: Cheap MacBook, Alienware, Chromebooks and more

Did you get some cash in your Christmas cards? Put it to good use on one of these: the best Boxing Day laptop deals worth your hard-earned money. The best post-Christmas Day sales on laptops cover systems of all budgets, from the cream of the crop in MacBooks and RTX 3080 gaming laptops to the bargain basement Chromebooks, versatile 2-in-1 machines and more.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy