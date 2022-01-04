ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Guest opinion: Eko the tiger did nothing wrong

By Sam and Julie Wyman
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075jYz_0dcRrLFP00

The Naples Zoo is a 'nationally accredited, world class zoo facility.' As the lead donors of the Tiger Holding House at the Naples Zoo in 2017, my husband and I experienced first-hand the devotion, discipline and professionalism of the Zoo officials that went into the planning and construction of the Tiger House, following exacting guidelines and built with specific requirements from multiple agencies all overseen by Collier County Building Codes, Collier County Fire Department, etc., etc., and, as always, with an eye to protect both the animals and the people. The small Tiger Holding House took two years to construct — in comparison, the Ritz-Carlton will build an 18 story expansion in two years!

The hurricane proof Tiger House and surrounding Tiger Habitat finally completed, the ribbon cutting ceremony was held on a Saturday morning, February 23, 2020, so more community residents could attend and meet Eko — an incredibly gorgeous 8 year old critically endangered Malayan Tiger. Not every Zoo is equipped and can get one of these rare tigers but the Naples Zoo is a special Zoo. Eko did not disappoint — he was a magnificent tiger and a "great ambassador for his species." A real tiger, not a picture in a book.. alive and thriving. The loss of Eko is a great loss to animal lovers of all ages, to the Naples community and to the world.

Eko was brought to the Naples Zoo after exacting preparations and at great expense — not to taxpayers — rather funded by generous donors and Zoo friends. Now the Naples Zoo — and the world — have one less critically endangered Malayan Tiger because of the actions of one man who knowingly and willfully broke rules and laws by climbing over a fence, entering a Restricted Area and THEN stuck his arm through a fence almost into Eko's mouth who was in his own area.

Eko did not 'attack' anyone.

There was no 'tiger attack' as some news organizations erroneously report. Was this man taunting Eko? Did he call for Eko? Eko probably thought someone was giving him food so he naturally took it and wanted to take this treat to his favorite spot to enjoy — he was not trying to drag the man into his cage.

As is often the case when people do stupid or abusive things the animal pays the price with its life. Eko did nothing wrong, it was not his fault.

This man should be criminally charged by both State and Federal officials for his illegal, trespassing, abusive and endangerment actions. Just think about the injury, emotional stress and financial damage he has done not just to himself, but to many others as well.

The Naples Zoo does not 'exhibit' animals in small cages for entertainment or promote their use for 'show business.' The Naples Zoo is not a roadside zoo, a traveling zoo nor is it a circus. The Naples Zoo is an accredited facility able to care for 'wild' animals, some nearing extinction. We need Zoos.... world class Zoos ... if we are going to inspire compassion for and knowledge of animals, especially wild animals nearing extinction.

At the Naples Zoo animals are kept in 'natural habitats' not cages — habitats created at great expense. Monies donated to the Zoo and raised through ticket sales go to care for all the animals who call the Naples Zoo "home."

The death of Eko is a devastating end to a terrible year. We hope the people of the Naples Zoo can eventually rise out of their sadness and continue their efforts to help save endangered species like Eko, the Naples Tiger. Perhaps someday the Naples Zoo and Naples community will be fortunate to get another Malayan Tiger.

Rest in Peace Eko.

Julie and Sam Wyman are Naples residents.

Comments / 11

JRL Swiss
2d ago

it should also be questioned, why the officer just shot Eko! what about using a taser? what about warning shots?Any kind of training there?

Reply(1)
5
Debbie Martin-Dye
2d ago

The cleaner is at fault. He should pay the zoo for restitution

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Philadelphia fire: Family releases photos, mourns eight children and four adults who were killed

A three-story duplex in Philadelphia caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving eight children and four adults dead in the city's deadliest fire in more than a century. Philadelphia officials have not identified the victims, but family members told FOX 29 Philadelphia that they ranged in age from 1-year-old to 33-years-old. Two of the victims were sisters who were also both mothers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Collier County, FL
Pets & Animals
CBS News

Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials. The reward...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS News

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Naples Zoo#The Tiger Holding House#The Tiger House#The Ritz Carlton#Malayan Tiger
The Hill

Biden takes on Trump in fiery address on Jan. 6

President Biden on Thursday forcefully rebuked former President Trump in an address marking the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, accusing the former president of spreading a “web of lies” that laid the groundwork for the attack by a mob of Trump supporters one year ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

706
Followers
316
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy