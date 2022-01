Unveiled in time for CES 2022, the XPG VAULT is a wired USB-C concept that's designed to quite literally put a "gaming library, in the palm of your hand." The USB-C mouse currently takes the form of a prototype that can integrate up to 1TB of Solid State memory running at 985MB/s and a Gaming Launcher software. With this computer peripheral, gamers benefit from being able to take their gaming library on the go in a simple way that works with the XPG Prime Software Ecosystem.

