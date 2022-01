“It’s like a Thin Mint Girl Scout cookie,” says Claire Sexton, Bar Director at Kettner Exchange, about her cocktail, the Scouts Honor. The recipe was partially inspired by her own childhood shenanigans. “I was a very good cookie salesman back in the day! My dad’s favorite was the Thin Mint cookie. He used to keep them in the freezer, and I used to sneak down and eat them at night,” she says, reminiscing. “So, this is like my Thin Mint milkshake cocktail.” As someone who grew up eating Dairy Queen Dilly Bars, Sexton says with confidence, “If you like mint chocolate chip ice cream, this is for you.”

