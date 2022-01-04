ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brobson takes oath as state’s newest Supreme Court justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lower-court judge elected in November is the newest justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Republican Kevin Brobson was sworn in on Monday in the high court’s Harrisburg courtroom.

Brobson won a squeaker of an election against Democrat Maria McLaughlin , prevailing by nearly 25,000 votes out of almost 2.8 million cast. He replaces fellow Republican Thomas Saylor, who reached the mandatory judicial retirement age of 75 last year.

Kevin Brobson: Supreme Court Justice-Elect on What’s Next?

The court currently has five Democrats and two Republicans. Brobson is a Montoursville native who now lives in Dauphin County.

