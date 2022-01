HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flooding on O'ahu in early December caused some instability to the slope along the H-2 Freeway near the Ka Uka Boulevard exit. The initial scope of emergency repairs involved stabilization of the slope in the immediate vicinity of the culvert. As the culvert repairs progressed it was found that additional slope stabilization must be done to prevent further erosion.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 12 DAYS AGO