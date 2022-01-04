ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart Allison: Let's chip in and make new library a reality

 2 days ago
Galesburg is a funny old town and its citizens (including me) are funny people. Funny peculiar not funny ha-ha as my great aunts would say. We talk about Galesburg being a wonderful place to live, with the best of small town life (easy to get around, it feels like you know most people in town) and the amenities of a small city (excellent restaurants, shops, schools, healthcare, etc.), a great place to raise a family, a great place to be from. Often our positive thoughts about town are wrapped in nostalgia for a Galesburg that was better, more welcoming and homey in the past. And the very same people, in the next breath lament that at times Galesburg feels like the little town that can’t get things done. That nothing ever changes for the better and that in many ways things seem to get worse over time.

It is easy to see why we might feel things are always getting a little worse and that nothing changes for the better. Like many Rust Belt towns, Galesburg has experienced a steady loss of jobs, beginning with the closure of the Outboard Motor Company plant, then Maytag, and Butler leaving, and a subsequent decline in population. As we go around town we see too many derelict, abandoned houses. Although the downtown is more vibrant than it was 15 years ago, there are still several empty storefronts and buildings there. The Sandburg Mall sits mostly empty, a monument to a way of shopping that briefly flourished from the 70s to the early 2000s. We wonder, when will things get better? When will we see signs of progress?

The answer to those questions is now — now we can see signs of progress and a sign that Galesburg remains vibrant and imaginative, and that better days may lay ahead of us. What progress you ask? The construction of the new Galesburg Public Library, coupled with the revitalization of the Galesburg Public School buildings, represents a tremendous investment in Galesburg that will serve us well for many years to come.

The rebirth of the Galesburg Public Library is the culmination of at least 16 years of hard work and planning by dedicated citizens and library staff. Careful study and development resulted in an excellent proposal submitted to the state of Illinois for funding for a new library building. When we found out last year that the funds had been granted to construct the new library it was some of the best news this town has received in many years. Since the award was announced the library director, Noelle Thompson, has worked tirelessly with the library staff, library board of directors, library foundation, fund-raisers, patrons, and concerned citizens to ensure that the new library will meet the needs of Galesburg today and well into the future — hopefully for the next 100 years.

I never saw the old Carnegie Library that tragically burned down in 1958, but the photos and stories shared by those who knew it reveal it to have been a palace of books and information. The current library building was constructed as a temporary structure 60 years ago. No one then imagined it would still be the main library 60 years later. The building has gallantly served us (Is a building gallant? Perhaps I anthropomorphize too much) but it is no longer able to meet the needs of the community. It is too small to allow the addition of many new books. The archives hold extremely important material related to the history of Galesburg and western Illinois, but that material cannot be adequately displayed due to lack of space. It is time for an upgrade.

Libraries have always been information centers. In the past and in the future, much of that information will be in books and other printed materials. As Harry Bulkeley pointed out in a column last week, books are always accessible to anyone who can read. Much of today’s information is available digitally. For many Galesburg citizens, the library is their only way to access digital information. They need better access that the new library will provide. The new library will also be able to host community gatherings with a large kitchen. It will have study areas and a technology lab to serve as a maker space. It will be an open, light, and beautiful place to visit, to learn, and perhaps to relax.

The state grant of $15.3 million requires us to raise $3.75 million to complete the project. The library has already raised at least $2.3 million. All gifts are welcome and needed to support the new library. Let’s all chip in to make the library a reality. We deserve it now and future citizens will benefit from our foresight and generosity.

Stuart Allison is the Watson Bartlett Professor of Biology and Conservation at Knox College.

Comments / 0

