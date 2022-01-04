Renault and Nissan to unveil joint EV projects, sources say

VinFast is clearly on the move following reservations opening for its first two electric cars meant for sale in the US. According to the company's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the carmaker wants to build a battery and battery cell factory locally in the US, too. The executive told Reuters in an interview published Thursday the decision comes as VinFast is moving to only sell electric cars by the end of this year.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO