Ag industry awaiting decisions on Supreme Court cases

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case, Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO