IARN — The crops we produce in Iowa have many uses around the globe. Soybeans are no stranger to this. They are part of the food system and an essential ingredient in biodiesel, which is helpful in the fight against greenhouse gasses and beneficial to the environment. However, as technology has improved, we are finding even more uses for the soy oil that is extracted. It is becoming an interesting situation we are in for the use of the soybeans we grow.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO