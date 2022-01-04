Biden Administration To Award $800 Million More To Support Small-Scale Meatpacking

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding Biden Administration efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Up to 800-million dollars in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. The Iowa Republican said his response to the move is “Hallelujah.” Grassley says “the big four packers control 85 percent of the daily slaughter, and they can and, in fact, do abuse the market power while the retail price of meat has gone up, independent producers are getting less and less.” Grassley says he fully supports administration efforts to bring fair prices to both producers and consumers, though he recognizes it will also take legislation. Grassley and Iowa Representatives Cindy Axne and Randy Feenstra are co-sponsors of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO