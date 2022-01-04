ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Biden Administration To Award $800 Million More To Support Small-Scale Meatpacking

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago

Statewide Iowa — The Biden Administration is providing another 800 million dollars to support smaller scale beef, pork and poultry plants and is establishing a new tipline for whistleblowers from the meatpacking industry. President Biden says the four largest meat...

NBC News

Postal Service requests temporary exemption from Biden's vaccine rule

The Postal Service is seeking a temporary exemption from President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate, arguing a waiver would prevent major disruptions to mail delivery. The request comes just days before the Biden administration's rule is slated to take effect, and as the highly transmissible omicron variant sidelines workers in various parts of the economy.
U.S. POLITICS
kiow.com

Grassley Supports Combatting Meatpacking Anticompetitive Practices

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding Biden Administration efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Up to $800 million in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. Grassley says his response to the move is “Hallelujah.”
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Ag Secretary Touts Renewable Fuels, Help For Small-Scale Producers

Statewide Iowa — While many of the state’s leaders are crowing over income tax reforms they’ll propose in the legislative session that will open next week, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says lower taxes would certainly benefit farmers, but that’s far from his only priority.
IOWA STATE
iowastartingline.com

Biden to Crack Down on Meatpacking Industry Price-Gouging, Monopolies

The Biden Administration recently announced moves to break up consolidation in the meatpacking industry and bring meat prices back under control. Monday, the Biden Administration announced it will invest $1 billion to expand independent meat processors, increase competition in the market, and reduce prices for consumers by increasing options farmers have to sell.
AGRICULTURE
KSN News

Experts and Ranchers react to Biden’s $1 Billion plan for meatpackers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that the administration will make a 1-billion-dollar investment to help farmers and ranchers when it comes to processing their livestock, by giving them options other than giant companies. George Bachman is the owner of JB Ranch, located southwest of Augusta. He says there are several issues […]
AUGUSTA, KS
missouriindependent.com

Joe Biden debuts $1 billion meatpacking competition plan

President Joe Biden unveiled plans Monday to allocate $1 billion in federal money to increasing competition in the meatpacking industry. “Without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to,” Biden said. “Put another way, our farmers and ranchers have to pay whatever these four big companies say they have to pay.”
AGRICULTURE
KGLO News

Grassley applauds administration’s meatpacking plan

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the Biden Administration’s efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Up to $800 million in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork, and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. Grassley, a Republican, says his response to the move is “Hallelujah.”
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Senator Ernst Happy To See Administration Moving On Meatpacking Industry

Statewide Iowa — Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst, says she is happy to see the Biden Administration take action to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, is hoping this leads to some good results. Ernst supports Senator Chuck Grassley’s cattle price bill. She...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

9 Biden secretaries flunk in watchdog calendar transparency report

FIRST ON FOX: Nine of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries received failing grades for their lack of calendar transparency, according to a government watchdog group. Protect the Public Trust, a federal government watchdog organization, released their report on Tuesday, painting an opaque picture of the Biden administration’s Cabinet. Twelve...
POTUS
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson meets with President Biden

IARN — Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson met with President Joe Biden on Monday to discuss the administration’s pursuit of a competitive and transparent livestock marketing system. Johnson tells IARN that President Biden unveiled a plan to increase competitiveness in the meat industry. “They were talking about...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Praises Biden Administration’s Meatpacking Antitrust Efforts

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding Biden Administration efforts to combat anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry. Up to 800-million dollars in loans and grants will aid small-scale beef, pork and poultry plants while setting up a new hotline for whistleblowers. The Iowa Republican said his response to the move is “Hallelujah.” Grassley says “the big four packers control 85 percent of the daily slaughter, and they can and, in fact, do abuse the market power while the retail price of meat has gone up, independent producers are getting less and less.” Grassley says he fully supports administration efforts to bring fair prices to both producers and consumers, though he recognizes it will also take legislation. Grassley and Iowa Representatives Cindy Axne and Randy Feenstra are co-sponsors of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

As prices soar, Biden aims to help independent meatpackers compete with industry giants

President Joe Biden met virtually with family farmers and ranchers to highlight his administration's ongoing effort to blame consolidation within the meatpacking industry for soaring meat prices. Four dominant companies control as much as 85% of the nationwide meatpacking business, and the Biden administration has blamed them in part for...
POTUS
kiwaradio.com

Ag industry awaiting decisions on Supreme Court cases

IARN — The new year is already looking to be a big one for several agricultural groups and stakeholders as the Supreme Court will likely hear several high-stakes cases that could affect America’s farmers and ranchers. According to a DTN report, the court recently distributed three of four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism, it’s exploitation,” Biden said. “That’s what we’re seeing in meat...
AGRICULTURE

