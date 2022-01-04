ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Giordano Viewed as the "Prize of the Deadline."? Tues Buzz

Mark Giordano is an out and out leader who will go through walls for his teammates. His experience and attitude have him right up there with Ben Chiarot in the deadline sweepstakes game right now. Some say they value Gio even higher. Who is interested? One name will give...

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Middle Class

With a game tonight at the United Center, the Blackhawks can avenge their opening night loss to the Avalanche and get the train back on the rails during this first week of the new calendar year. Avs superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon was in COVID protocol for that opening night match....
Come on Down Patrick Roy

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The man needs no introduction, after all, he is arguably the greatest goaltender in Habs history and was the rock behind the last 2 cup wins, but just in case you’ve been living in a galaxy far, far away, here are some of Patrick Roy’s credentials. In a career that spanned over 19 years, Patrick Roy gathered 551 wins (second only to Martin Brodeur), 315 losses, 131 draws or OT losses with a 2.54 GAA and a .910 save percentage. But what’s most impressive is the fact that he won the Stanley Cup 4 times and was awarded to Conn Smythe trophy 3 times. To this day, he remains the only player in history to win the playoffs’ MVP title 3 times.
Strome/Laf/Georgiev power Rangers to third straight win

The Rangers won their third straight game, defeating Edmonton 4-1 on Monday, Ryan Strome and the newly constituted second line, due to the absence of Artemi Panarin, carried play offensively for the Blueshirts, notching three goals in the victory. Strong defensive play by the blue line and Alexandar Georgiev were on full display as well. New York is off until Thursday, when they kick off a five-game road trip in Vegas.
Hamilton To Have Surgery

1. Dougie Hamilton (broken jaw) will have surgery Wednesday. Will be placed on IR retroactively to Jan 2. 2. Nico Hischier (lower-body injury), will not play against Boston tonight. 3. Jonathan Bernier underwent surgery on his right hip. Be out for the remainder of the season. 4. Yegor Sharangovich and...
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Updated: Boldy and Rossi Getting The Call!

Dean Evason hinted when asked if Matt Boldy and or Marco Rossi would be called up from Iowa with the Wild's roster being hit hard with injuries and now Jordan Greenway has hit the Covid-19 protocol list. The Wild's two best prospects have been clicking in Iowa and with the...
Flames, Panthers Game Day — Return of the Bad Man — Enjoying the Oilers

The 17-7-6 Calgary Flames are in Florida today to play the 21-7-4 Panthers in what should be a high offence affair. Unfortunately for all parties involved, the black swan of the 2015-2020 Calgary Flames will not be in the lineup. That, of course, would be Sam Bennett. The 25 year...
Matthews not in COVID protocol; Will the Leafs add before the deadline?

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs for the second straight day did not have Auston Matthews on the ice for practice at the Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday, but a PCR to confirm that the Rocket Richard Trophy winner has COVID after testing positive on a rapid test came back negative.
Hot One Tonight: Cats and Flames

The Panthers look to extend their winning streak to four tonight as they face off against a solid Calgary team that is currently third in the Pacific Division (just behind ANA and VGK). The 17-7-6 Flames toppled the Blackhawks in their game on Sunday by a score of 5-1. While...
Tuesday Night Pix - 7 Plays!!!! REGISTER NOW FOR THE NHL SURVIVOR!

NHL SURVIVOR CONTEST, if you would like to enter please IM at hockeybuzz, it's easy to do. Just send me an IM to my user name Puckpix or post in the comment section as we are trying to gauge interest​​​! DEADLINE IS THIS FRIDAY TO PAY YOUR ENTRY FEE!!!!​​***
NHL Covid Policies Are Nonsensical

I get it. You’re sick of reading about Covid. I’m sick of writing about Covid. I wish I were writing about the recent performances of the Sabres rather than talking about the havoc wreaked by the pandemic as it pertains to Buffalo’s hockey club. People enjoy sports...
Kris Letang addresses his future

Both Kris Letang and Mike Sullivan spoke with the media today. Letang talked a little bit about his future in the league while Mike Sullivan gave some updates about the roster. Letang didn’t dish anything super detailed. He was pretty mum on specifics of his future contract. In fact, he...
Wrap: Flyers Drop Road Trip Finale in Anaheim, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers concluded their four-game Pacific Coast road trip with a 1-2-1 record. The Flyers, who are winless in their last three games, dropped a 4-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Tuesday. Two goals by Troy Terry (19th and 20th of the season) gave...
