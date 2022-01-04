Mark Giordano Viewed as the "Prize of the Deadline."? Tues Buzz

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The man needs no introduction, after all, he is arguably the greatest goaltender in Habs history and was the rock behind the last 2 cup wins, but just in case you’ve been living in a galaxy far, far away, here are some of Patrick Roy’s credentials. In a career that spanned over 19 years, Patrick Roy gathered 551 wins (second only to Martin Brodeur), 315 losses, 131 draws or OT losses with a 2.54 GAA and a .910 save percentage. But what’s most impressive is the fact that he won the Stanley Cup 4 times and was awarded to Conn Smythe trophy 3 times. To this day, he remains the only player in history to win the playoffs’ MVP title 3 times.
