WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish foreign ministry summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires over the expulsion of a Polish diplomat from Belarus, it said on Wednesday. Tensions have been running high between the neighbours over a migrant crisis that the European Union and Poland say was engineered by Belarus, a charge Minsk denies. Warsaw also accuses President Alexander Lukashenko’s government of oppressing Belarus’s small Polish ethnic minority.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO