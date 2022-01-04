Sue Bird and Fiancée Megan Rapinoe Cozy Up in Sweet Beach Photo

Suni Lee is happy in her relationship with football player Jaylin Smith, but she’s unfortunately received a lot of ‘hate’ from people online. Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee, 18, is happy with her beau, football player Jaylin Smith, 26, but she’s apparently received an abundance of “hate” from those who disapprove of the interracial relationship. In the comment section of a Dec. 30 TikTok video posted by another user which showed support for the couple, Suni revealed the dire situation she’s faced. First, user alixphom wrote in the caption of the post, “I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black,” he stated. “LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.”
