Sue Bird and Fiancée Megan Rapinoe Cozy Up in Sweet Beach Photo

By Lindsay Kimble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Rapinoe and fiancée Sue Bird are kicking off 2022 together. The soccer star, 36, and the WNBA player, 41, shared a photo of themselves in warmer weather on Instagram, Monday. In the image, Bird and Rapinoe cozied up on a beach with water and an orange and...

Comments / 16

Clara Dawson Carpenter
1d ago

No one cares they are a disgrace to our country

Reply(5)
19
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Say She’s Gotten ‘So Much Hate’ Over Romance With Jaylin Smith

Suni Lee is happy in her relationship with football player Jaylin Smith, but she’s unfortunately received a lot of ‘hate’ from people online. Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee, 18, is happy with her beau, football player Jaylin Smith, 26, but she’s apparently received an abundance of “hate” from those who disapprove of the interracial relationship. In the comment section of a Dec. 30 TikTok video posted by another user which showed support for the couple, Suni revealed the dire situation she’s faced. First, user alixphom wrote in the caption of the post, “I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black,” he stated. “LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.”
GYMNASTICS
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Sue Bird
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods spotted in LA wearing a hilarious (we think) Christmas gift

Perhaps Tiger Woods was given a rather interesting Christmas gift. Woods, now 46 after he recently celebrated his birthday, was spotted in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Erica Herman. The big cat was wearing a hoodie with the words emblazoned "Straight Outta Ice Bath", a nod to his rehabiliation from...
GOLF
BET

Congratulations!: Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Gets Married With A Stunning Ceremony On Miami Beach

The tennis star married soccer player, Jozy Altidore on Saturday, Jan. 1 at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach. According to People.com, the bride stuns in a custom beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena headpiece, and Peter Marco diamonds. The gorgeous white floral arrangements were designed by Cerka Creative, with photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Matt Reid: 5 Things To Know About The Tennis Player Who’s Been Spending Time With Rebel Wilson

The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress brought the tennis pro along with her to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television awards with her earlier in December. Rebel Wilson has certainly been spending a lot of time with Matt Reid. The 41-year-old actress and the 31-year-old tennis player have seemed to have definitely hit it off, and they’ve definitely gotten close. The Pitch Perfect actress had started hanging out with Matt as early as the summertime, when the two were seen spending time together in New York at the U.S. Open tennis tournament via DailyMail. Find out everything you need to know about Matt Reid here!
TENNIS
#U S Soccer#Summer Olympics#Lgbtq#Team Usa#Uswnt
WGN Radio

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Nicolas Cage Expecting Third Baby, His First with Wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are adding a little one to their family. The couple is expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. This is Cage's third child as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.
CELEBRITIES
People

Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiancé Chad Johnson

The luxury real estate broker, 33, welcomed her fourth baby, a daughter named Serenity "Hurricane" Paula, with fiancé Chad Johnson, he announced Sunday on Instagram. The former NFL player, 43, shared the exciting news with a photo of himself in a hospital gown cutting the umbilical cord. "Just delivered Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson 👣," he wrote.
NFL
Yardbarker

Megan Rapinoe slams ex-USSF president for 'caveman levels of misogyny'

Former U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro is looking to reclaim the post he resigned from two years ago. And Megan Rapinoe has something to say about it. The U.S. women's national team star slammed Cordeiro on Twitter upon hearing he was running for re-election, which was first reported by ESPN on Tuesday, citing his resignation and high level of "misogyny."
SOCCER

