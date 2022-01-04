Sue Bird and Fiancée Megan Rapinoe Cozy Up in Sweet Beach Photo

The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress brought the tennis pro along with her to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television awards with her earlier in December. Rebel Wilson has certainly been spending a lot of time with Matt Reid. The 41-year-old actress and the 31-year-old tennis player have seemed to have definitely hit it off, and they’ve definitely gotten close. The Pitch Perfect actress had started hanging out with Matt as early as the summertime, when the two were seen spending time together in New York at the U.S. Open tennis tournament via DailyMail. Find out everything you need to know about Matt Reid here!

TENNIS ・ 15 DAYS AGO