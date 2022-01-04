LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #2

We’ve talked in this space about a whole lot of targets over the last six weeks or so, largely because, well, what else is there to talk about, ya know? And in discussing the reliever market — a market in which the Boston Red Sox should clearly be very much involved given their lack of top-end talent on that portion of their depth chart at the moment — we’ve talked about how it’s not the best year on the free agent market. Kenley Jansen is the only “name brand” remaining on the board, and then there are good players like Ryan Tepera and Collin McHugh, but they are not Proven Closers™.

