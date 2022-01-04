ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Gov. Wolf heads into last budget season with flush state coffers

By Mark Scolforo, Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdaF8_0dcRmuEl00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is sitting on a fat budget reserve, a healthy and growing surplus in the current budget year, and billions in unspent federal coronavirus relief funds.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Governor Tom Wolf is about to lay out his eighth and final state budget proposal. For him, Pennsylvania’s healthy account balances make this a “magical year” in “budget surplus territory” that won’t require higher taxes or the pain of spending cuts.

Shapiro backs Pittsburgh-area lawmaker to be running mate

The governor’s annual budget address is scheduled for Feb. 8. It will be followed by weeks of hearings by the appropriations committees in the House and Senate. The deadline to get a deal is July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Wolf Administration launches Pa. Homeowner Assistance Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the launch of the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) on Monday, Jan 6. This funding will help homeowners who are facing COVID-19 related financial hardships. The fund is administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). The fund has been approved by the U.S. Department of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

First Pa. GOP Gubernatorial debate held at Dickinson College

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It was the first debate for Republicans running for governor at a crowded stage at Dickinson College. There were many questions that were asked during the debate and candidates shared what policies they would put in place, as the race for governor continues. 13 GOP candidates grabbed the attention of many […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf encourages Pennie healthcare enrollment ahead of Jan. 15 deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf met with health care professionals, along with state and local leaders in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 5. to discuss the upcoming deadline for 2022 healthcare coverage through Pennsylvania’s state-based marketplace, known as Pennie. Pennsylvanians have until Jan. 15 to enroll in health care coverage beginning Feb. 1. “For uninsured […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Harrisburg, PA
Government
abc27 News

Pa. admits ‘sophisticated’ unemployment hack. Cyber expert: scheme not ‘sophisticated at all.’

Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) conceded for the first time on Wednesday that hackers are diverting Pennsylvanians unemployment compensation checks to fraudulent accounts and that the state's new unemployment compensation system doesn't use a common security measure, which cybersecurity experts have called a "minimum standard," to prevent the attacks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Redistricting disputes between Pa. politicians, local leaders continue

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republicans across Pennsylvania continue to complain about newly redrawn state House seats that they say are gerrymandered to favor Democrats. Local officials, who have no role in the process, are also voicing their displeasure. East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County has a lovely view of Harrisburg and is just across the river. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Surplus#Weather#Ap#House#Senate#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Pa. Dept. of Health recommends Pfizer booster for ages 12+

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following approval by the federal government, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is recommending that children ages 12 and older receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose five months after completing the initial two-dose series. “It is great news to see booster eligibility expanded and we know providers are ready to offer more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Columbia Borough to offer free COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough, Lancaster County, is holding free COVID-19 testing beginning on Saturday, Jan. 8. The testing will be held at the Wagon Werks Apartments Community Room located at 920 Plane Street in Columbia, Lancaster County between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The testing is available for anyone ages […]
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27 News

Pa. Gamer raises more money than expected for charity

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania gamer surprised himself after raising a ton of money. DGR Dave of Danville, Pennsylvania has spent the past six years as a video game streamer, with over 700,000 followers. All last month, he streamed Christmas games, while asking for donations to the charity Starlight, which delivers happiness to seriously […]
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc27 News

Federal law to prevent surprise medical bills goes into effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are new federal protections against surprise medical bills. Two years ago, a similar bill was proposed in Pa., but it didn’t go anywhere. Now consumer advocates are celebrating the federal “No Surprises Act” that took effect January 1. In an emergency, most patients aren’t thinking about how much their surgery […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Will Midstate school districts have snow days this year?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Since students and teachers got the hang of remote learning technology during pandemic-initiated closures last school year, many wondered whether snow cancelations would become a thing of the past. For four of the biggest Midstate districts, it looks like that may be the case for traditional snow days. In York and Cumberland […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg University moves undergraduate courses online until Feb. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After monitoring the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Harrisburg University has moved classes for undergraduate students to a virtual format beginning Jan. 10. The current plan is to then resume courses on-campus on Feb. 7. The university, however, will continue to monitor the data and trends and communicate with students any […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

New mayor eager to move Steelton forward

Mayor Ciera Dent was sworn in on Monday and became Steelton's second woman to hold that office. She says that experience is something she will never forget. "It was surreal," Dent said. "I was a little nervous, but taking in the experience at the same time."
STEELTON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy