3 sentenced in federal Wood County meth conspiracy case

Three people have been sentenced in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case in Wood County, for importing more than 20 pounds of the drug into Wisconsin.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Attorney General Josh Kaul, in a news release. Darryl Matthews, 39, of Sturtevant, was sentenced, along with 28-year-old Dawn Jung and 55-year-old Arnold Ksionek, both of Wisconsin Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine was imported from Arizona to Wisconsin over a nine-month period, beginning in March 2018. The criminal complaint also outlines false imprisonment and aggravated battery crimes committed during the same period.

Mathews and Jung both entered pleas and were convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater Than Fifty Grams and False Imprisonment. Mathews was sentenced to a total of 9 years of initial confinement and 8 years of extended supervision. Jung was sentenced to a total of 9 years of initial confinement and 7 years of extended supervision.

Ksionek plead guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Greater Than Fifty Grams and was sentenced to 6 years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision.

“Meth is a dangerous and highly addictive drug that destroys lives,” Kaul said. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors whose work ensured that the defendants were convicted and sentenced for these serious crimes.”

The investigation was led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They were assisted by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, North Central HIDTA, and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

The prosecution of this case was handled by Assistant Attorneys General Cass Cousins and Peter Hahn.