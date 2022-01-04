ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Trailer for 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' Animation Sequel

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's a bad time for a tropical vacation." 20th Century / Disney+ have debuted the full-length official trailer for an animated sequel titled The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, arriving in January. We posted the first teaser just a few months ago. The first Ice Age opened in 2002, then...

www.firstshowing.net

Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
First Showing

Rock Climbing Thriller 'The Ledge' Trailer Starring Brittany Ashworth

"She's going for the face!!" Paramount Pictures + Saban Films have unveiled the amusing official trailer for a rock climbing thriller movie titled The Ledge, described as a "female-centric take on 1993's Cliffhanger." A climber trapped on the face of a mountain fights off four killers standing on an overhanging ledge twenty feet above her. It does seem a lot like Cliffhanger, in terms of a climber getting involved in criminal activity, and only escaping by using their climbing skills to outwit them. But this also looks even more company than that 90s classic. The film stars Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, Anaïs Parello, and David Wayman. Thankfully this doesn't look as bad as it could, the climbing looks solid and the rest of it looks like the right kind of Cliffhanger homage. Though they're clearly on sets the entire time.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Netflix Trailer for Saucy Spanish Romance 'Through My Window'

"Do you really like her?" "I don't need your help." Netflix has revealed a full trailer for a steamy romantic drama from Spain titled Through My Window, also known as A Través de mi Ventana in Spanish. Adapted from the novel by Ariana Godoy, and debuting on Netflix in February. A woman who is madly in love with her mysterious neighbor resolves to make him fall in love with her. The film features characters with godly names like Ares and Apolo and Artemis, though the lead woman is named Raquel. Clara Galle and Julio Peña star as the two extremely attractive lovers, along with Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip, Natalia Azahara, and Lucía de la Puerta. This looks like the most cliche and saucy romance they can make these days, especially with all the back 'n forth between "oh he's not available for intimacy…"
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ Director Gil Kenan on Making the Family Adventure and Sequel Plans

With A Boy Called Christmas now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to director Gil Kenan about making this Christmas fantasy film. The film is about a young boy named Nikolas (Henry Lawfull), his pet mouse, and a headstrong reindeer, who set out on an extraordinary adventure to find Nikolas’ father (Michiel Huisman) who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas also stars Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, and Kristen Wiig.
MOVIES
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Vincent Tong
Person
Simon Pegg
/Film

Hunter X Hunter Is An Anime Adventure Like No Other

Undoubtedly the most popular genre of anime, the shonen anime (or manga) is one with a well-established formula that works nearly every time, but it's still a formula that does not allow for that much experimentation, in what's essentially the medium's answer to the hero's journey. Some shows manage to change just enough to feel a bit different, while others simply embrace the tropes and their potential, making for a familiar yet fresh experience. One of the latter shows is the very excellent "Hunter x Hunter."
COMICS
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Isla Fisher & Josh Gad in Dramatic Mini-Series 'Wolf Like Me' Trailer

"It felt like the universe was bringing us together…" NBC's Peacock has unveiled an official trailer for a new dramatic mini-series streaming on Peacock later in January. This one is titled Wolf Like Me, and it's about two people connecting despite their own major struggles and emotional baggage. It was produced by Stan in Australia, and is directed by the indie filmmaker / actor Abe Forsythe - who last made the zombie comedy film Little Monsters. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary also has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason. Co-starring Isla Fisher & Josh Gad, with Emma Lung. Gad wrote on Twitter: "You've truly never seen anything like it." Very interesting. I wonder what the big twist is in here? Hard to tell from these trailers, but it also seems like a sweet story about romance despite everyone's imperfections.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: “Woman In The House Across…”

Following the teaser a month ago, Netflix has now unveiled the official full trailer for the Kristen Bell-led limited series “The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window”. Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who also serve as co-showrunners,...
TV SERIES
First Showing

Watch: Mesmerizing Animated 'As Above, So Below' Short 'Leviathan'

Need to escape into something mesmerizing and psychedelic? This 105 second long journey from below to above and back again will take you on a trip like you just dropped some acid, but without the acid (but hey if you want to try that kind of trip for real, why not?). Leviathan is an animated (very) short film made by a Canadian animator / filmmaker / artist named Nick Cross. It's not even two minutes long, but will leave a strong impression on you with all the strange animals and creatures and objects that appear throughout. He explains, "that which is above is like that which is below, and that which is below is like that which is above" as an intro, an the film goes on a cyclical voyage through the above and below to remind us how connected everything is. It's impossible to even describe this short properly, you just have to experience it for yourself.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Kodansha Delivers Teaser for 'Initial D' Sequel 'MF Ghost' Anime

Shortly after receiving leaked screens, Kodansha has now released a teaser for the anime adaptation of Shuuichi Shigeno‘s MF Ghost manga, which serves as the sequel to Initial D. Confirming a 2023 premiere, the short clip reveals the anime’s visuals with scenes of the cars and race courses that...
COMICS
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: “Snowpiercer” Season 3

Following a teaser a few weeks back, TNT has now premiered the full trailer for the upcoming third season of their “Snowpiercer” TV series which returns on January 24th on the network. Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, and Mickey Sumner star in the series which...
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Initial D Sequel MF Ghost Anime Adaptation Announced

Avex announced today that the manga by Shuichi Shigeno MF Ghost will receive an anime adaptation. The anime will be aired in 2023, and today we get to take a look at the first trailer on top of the key artwork. If you’re unfamiliar with MF Ghost, it’s the sequel...
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
First Showing

'Woman in House Across Street from Girl in the Window' Official Trailer

"I just want things… to get back to normal." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for a horror comedy series titled, in full: Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. This looks like the best mockery of horror since the Scary Movie series. From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson & Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end. The story follows a heartbroken woman, who just sits at home and stars out the window and drinks wine, watching life go by. Until she witnesses a murder… Or did she? This is making fun of The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train and all of these. Kristen Bell stars, with Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, & Benjamin Levy Aguilar. This looks pretty good, a clever laugh-out-loud twist on all these freaky thrillers.
TV SERIES
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Chilling Netflix Supernatural Thriller Series 'Archive 81'

"There's something… in this place." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an eerie supernatural thriller series titled Archive 81, produced by James Wan and showrun by Rebecca Sonnenshine. The mysterious horror series is about an archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes, who finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult. Sonnenshine explains her inspiration for the premise: "I'm obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world. Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity -- all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually-textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying." Starring Mamoudou Athie as the archivist, with a cast including Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal. Oh damn this looks very good. And a nice MoMI cameo at the start. I need to watch this.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Watch: 'Miles Behind - A Spider-Man Fan Film' About Miles Morales

"Dad, I think Spider-Man's just trying to help…" Thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brilliantly introducing Miles Morales, the world now knows who this alternate universe Spider-Man is. And we need more of him! On the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while we're waiting for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to open later this year, some intrepid fans from Northern Canada have debuted a brand new fan film to enjoy. It's called Miles Behind: A Spider-Man Fan Film and is now available to watch in full. Made by the same filmmakers behind the 2012 TDKR fan film Arkham Rises. Eb Mensah stars as Miles, still trying to find his footing and voice as the new Spider-Man of NYC, while also keeping up with his regular life as a student and the son of Officer Davis. This was made on practically no budget, and the acting isn't that great, but it's still good to see Miles as Spidey again. That's what matters most. Check it out below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Watch: A Fascinating Video About The Film That Changed South Korea

"And this is how evil persists - when good people do nothing." Indeed, an important reminder for all of us. Let's kick off 2022 with something a bit different - a fascinating video essay analyzing a film that changed South Korea forever. It's always a good reminder that international cinema is just as important as ever, and great films can actually make a difference in the real world. This essay discusses a 2011 film titled Silenced, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and originally released in 2011 in South Korea. Based on real events, this film depicts the story of a school for the hearing-impaired where young deaf students were sexually assaulted by the faculty members over a long period of time. The video is by "Accented Cinema", a Canadian YouTube video essay series with a focus on foreign cinema. I highly recommend watching this just to hear a different perspective on cinema and learn so much more about a film you probably haven't seen yet. View this below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Another Epic Destruction-Filled Trailer for Emmerich's 'Moonfall' Movie

"Everybody hang on!" Bring on the epic CGI destruction! Lionsgate has revealed another new official trailer for Roland Emmerich sci-fi disaster movie called Moonfall, smashing into theaters in February. We've already posted a few teaser trailers, and this is the full-on official trailer. When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it on this planet. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of total annihilation, NASA exec Jo Fowler puts together a plan to save everyone with an impossible last-ditch mission into space. Only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is… It's hollow! But what's in there? Some kind of aliens or something else strange? The full cast includes Halle Berry, along with Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. I am SO crazy excited to watch this and get into the chaos and epic Emmerich sci-fi disaster mayhem. Can't wait. Just what we need! Right?
MOVIES

