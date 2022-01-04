Full Trailer for 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' Animation Sequel

"I just want things… to get back to normal." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for a horror comedy series titled, in full: Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. This looks like the best mockery of horror since the Scary Movie series. From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson & Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end. The story follows a heartbroken woman, who just sits at home and stars out the window and drinks wine, watching life go by. Until she witnesses a murder… Or did she? This is making fun of The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train and all of these. Kristen Bell stars, with Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, & Benjamin Levy Aguilar. This looks pretty good, a clever laugh-out-loud twist on all these freaky thrillers.
Comments / 0