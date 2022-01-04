ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

By ghostofErikThompson
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the Texas Rangers unloaded their wealth on a fresh keystone combination back in the pre-lockout days of yore, Jeff Wilson ponders what will...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Jared Sandler
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Nick Solak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Network#The Texas Rangers
ESPN

The best player not in the Baseball Hall of Fame at every position

The Hall of Fame has been at a crossroads for more than a decade now due to uncertainty on how to consider what I call the PED Five, which sounds like an outlaw gang that used to rob stagecoaches and saloons in Dodge City: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro. A group that has now been extended to also include Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
FanSided

3 Yankees who never should’ve fallen off Hall of Fame ballot

Riddle me this: if the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown is a shrine meant to “tell the story of baseball,” then why are we all just blindly accepting that the New York Yankees, the greatest modern dynasty in the sport, only had a pair of Hall of Famers on their roster in Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera?
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Dan Le Batard: Rob Manfred wanted me out at ESPN over Derek Jeter fiasco

Dan Le Batard has many foils in positions of power, and one of them is MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Reacting to Andrew Marchand’s scoop in The Post that Ken Rosenthal was exiting MLB Network ostensibly over previous criticism of the commish earlier this week, Le Batard told his audience that Manfred tried, unsuccessfully, to do the same thing to him in 2017.
NFL
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock, Lockout, WooSox

Remember when the purported purpose of the lockout from the owners side was to create more urgency to negotiate? Well, they haven’t really negotiated yet. Fortunately, that is expected to change relatively soon, though that does not mean the lockout is going to come to an end in the next week or two. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Anaheim Angels

As the offseason turns, the Dodgers continue to lose bits and pieces from around the organization. Thus far, the major league coaching staff has remained intact, but staff from deeper within the org have been hired away by other teams. Recently, R&D lead Scott Powers joined the Astros. Minor League...
MLB
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy