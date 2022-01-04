ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google beefs up internet security with Siemplify buyout

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday it has acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, at a time when there has been a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches. Since the pandemic started in 2020, Google’s revenue...

Zacks.com

Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Cybersecurity Reach with Siemplify

GOOGL - Free Report) division Google has acquired an Israel-based startup called Siemplify for $500 million to ramp up its cybersecurity efforts. Siemplify offers cloud-based security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions, which enable security operations centers (SOC) to integrate threat response into user security policies. These solutions are designed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

France fines Google, Facebook millions over tracking consent

French regulators on Thursday fined Google and Facebook a total of more than 200 million euros ($226 million) for not making it as easy for people to opt out of online tracking as it is for them to accept it. The CNIL data privacy watchdog said its investigations found that while the U.S. online giants gave French users a single button to immediately accept cookies, there wasn't an equally simple way for them to decline because “several clicks are required to refuse all cookies."Cookies are snippets of code used to target internet users for digital ads and other...
INTERNET
kfgo.com

GameStop to enter NFT, crypto markets as part of turnaround plan – WSJ

(Reuters) – GameStop Corp is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, boosting the firm’s stock over 30% in extended trade. The video game retailer is undergoing a revamp, with Chairman Ryan Cohen...
BUSINESS
#Information Security#Internet Security#Beefs#Reuters#Alphabet Inc#Israeli#Ctech#Nso Group
nextbigfuture.com

Global Tech Giants Profitability Domination

Apple has competitors with smartphones and applications but Apple has 75% of smartphone hardware profits. Apple has about 40% margin and makes far more profits from its iTunes ecosystem. Samsung is usually among the top four in smartphone unit sales but Samsung makes more from semiconductors and appliances than from smartphones. Xiaomi is one of the biggest in smartphone unit sales with $12 billion in quarterly sales but profits is about $100-300 million per quarter. Apple is making about $30 billion in a quarter. A good quarter for Xiaomi is 100 times less profit than Apple. Samsung is making maybe $1 billion in smartphone profits in a quarter. Samsung global businesses make $10 billion in quarterly profit.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Reliance takes 26% stake in delivery firm Dunzo for $200 mln

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) retail arm has invested $200 million for a 25.8% stake in Indian online delivery platform Dunzo to get a foothold into the rapidly growing market of superfast dispatch of household goods. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries said on Thursday its retail...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Firstlight Media Now in Google Cloud Marketplace to Support OTT Deployment

Firstlight Media has continued its drive to widen the OTT industry’s accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment platforms with the announcement that Firstlight Media is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides joint customers of Firstlight Media and Google Cloud with business...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Hackers are abusing Google Docs to bypass security protections

Google Docs make collaborating in real-time with colleagues a seamless experience but hackers have found ways to leverage these capabilities to send malicious links to unsuspecting users. Back in June of last year, researchers at Check Point-owned Avanan discovered an exploit in the search giant's office software that allowed an...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Amazon Sidewalk expands beyond homes to build a commercial Internet of Things

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Amazon Sidewalk is a long-range, low-power IoT network that uses Bluetooth and LoRa radios, which are built into Echo and Ring devices, to connect devices with Amazon's cloud when they're beyond the reach of traditional home networks. The pitch was meant to leverage the connected gadgets in peoples' homes to keep things like Tile trackers and outdoor smart lights online, no matter where they might be. But relying on homes that opt in creates some obvious coverage gaps in rural areas, industrial regions and other places where the sidewalk ends.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

SoftBank in talks to back India’s ElasticRun

The Pune-headquartered ElasticRun is helping hundreds of thousands of neighborhood stores across hundreds of Indian cities and towns secure inventory from top brands and working capital. It collaborates with e-commerce firms and other big brands to help these stores boost their revenues. The e-commerce firms and brands, in turn, gain access to a large market that has historically proven difficult to penetrate.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Google is buying a company for half a billion dollars to boost cloud security

Google’s $500 million acquisition of Israel-based startup Siemplify is supposed to help the company bolster its own cloud security initiative, Chronicle, according to a report from Reuters. In a blog post announcing the deal, Google describes Siemplify as a security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) organization and plans to integrate its capabilities into Chronicle.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Google buys Siemplify in first phase of cyber investment

Alphabet’s Google confirmed on 4 January the acquisition of Israeli security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) specialist Siemplify, forming the basis for its long-term investment in cyber security, as previously pledged in August 2021. Financial terms of the deal were not formally disclosed but it has been widely reported...
BUSINESS
InfoQ.com

Google Cloud Embraces Security Orchestration Through Siemplify Acquisition

Google has announced the acquisition of security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider Siemplify, with the aim to integrate SOAR capabilities into its own Google Chronicle security solution. Both Google and Siemplify highlight the growing number of cyberattacks and threats among the factors that can motivate investing to improve security...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Payment Orchestration Platform CellPoint Digital Raises $25M

Global payment orchestration platform CellPoint Digital raised $25 million from Toscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, according to a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 5). The fresh infusion of capital will be used to help CellPoint Digital expand on a global level while strengthening its recent move into...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Indian e-commerce Udaan raises $250 million

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has raised $200 million via a convertible note and an additional $50 million as debt, its chief financial officer Aditya Pande told employees in an internal email, seen by TechCrunch. “We are excited and glad to share that we have 5 new marquee investors coming onboard the...
BUSINESS

