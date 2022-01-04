ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs surged to a record 4.5 million in November, a show of confidence in the labor market and an indication that higher wages could prevail...

