Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

Inflation is surging and new omicron infections are spiking, but America's employers are thought to have kept right on hiring in December on the strength of solid consumer spending. One reason for optimism about the jobs data the government will issue Friday morning is that it wasn't likely affected much by the omicron wave. The hiring figures will reflect the state of the job market for the first half of December, before omicron viral cases spiked. Economists have estimated that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That would mark an increase...

