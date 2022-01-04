ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

It’s National Spaghetti Day

By Steve Alexander
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit the Italians for this one. “Spaghetti” comes from the word “spago” which translates as “thin...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pepper Pot Day

Philadelphia Pepper Pot has been nicknamed the soup that won the war. During the brutal winter of 1777, the Continental Army had dug in at Valley Forge and George Washington asked the army’s chef to prepare a meal that would both warm the troops and boost their morale. The chef rounded up some peppercorns, small bits of meat and other ingredients and the rest of course is history.
RECIPES
KELOLAND TV

From the pen to the fry pan, it’s National Bacon Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is National Bacon Day. Why dedicate a day to bacon?. Statista used information from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Simmons National Consumer Survey to calculate that 268.04 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020. This figure is projected to increase to 275.72 million in 2024. And 16.39 million Americans consumed five or more pounds of bacon in 2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The News-Messenger

Today is National Fruitcake Day

Fruitcakes have long been tied to the holiday season, whether as a treat, or as target of jokes and ridicule. The earliest recipes for them date to Roman times, where pomegranates, pine nuts, and raisins mixed with barley hash were used. Fruitcakes became popular in Europe, where the fruits and nuts used in them were a delicacy. Thus, they came to be served primarily on special occasions such as weddings and during Christmas. Honey and spices were also common ingredients in fruitcakes in Europe in the Middle Ages. Their popularity in Europe rose with the importation of cheap sugar from the colonies in the 16th century, which allowed fruit to be better preserved.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaghetti#Statistician#Nass#Twine#Food Drink#Italians#The Ag Census#Illinois State#Usda Nass
The News-Messenger

Today is: National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

Bicarbonate of soda, commonly known as baking soda, is celebrated today. It is a salt that contains sodium and bicarbonate ions; its formula is NaHCO3. In its natural mineral form it is called nahcolite, which can be found in mineral springs. New York bakers John Dwight and Austin Church began using sodium carbonate and carbon dioxide to create baking soda at a factory in 1846; this was the first factory in the United States to make baking soda.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

NY Company Issues Recall For Popular Pasta Product

A Long Island company has recalled a pasta product because it contains an undeclared allergen. Seviroli Foods Inc. announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, that it is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kit because the product contains milk that was not declared in the ingredient statement. The company, which...
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

COLA Updates: New $1,657 Checks To Be Sent In 8 Days From January 12

The Social Security beneficiaries will receive a massive hike in the monthly wages after the 5.9% increase in COLA benefits. The growth results from a record rise in inflation at the end of 2021. The beneficiaries will start to receive monthly checks from January. The US Sun reports that the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Detroit News

A pan of lasagna makes meal planning easy

Lasagna is one of those dishes best eaten a day or more after it is made, so the flavors have a chance to marry and the components can bond more firmly. That can be quite helpful at this time of year when we are busy with holiday preparations — and perhaps a bit burned out from all of that holiday cooking.
RECIPES
pdjnews.com

Thursday, December 23 is National..... National Roots Day

Many people are uninterested in where their ancestors came from… until they start researching the topic deeper. And then suddenly it turns out that their family history was a long and fascinating one, and they become obsessed with finding out everything possible about where their forefathers come from that they talk the ear off of anyone even remotely interested. Maybe they were related to a…
SOCIETY
studyfinds.org

Which food tops the list of best leftovers? Surprisingly, it’s not pizza

NEW YORK — “What’s for dinner?” Don’t ask — over half of Americans think this question is actually one of the most stressful things they’ll encounter in a day. A survey of 2,000 people found that Americans’ weekly diet generally consists of five home-cooked meals, three leftover meals, three takeout meals, and three meals out at restaurants. Forty-six percent of respondents say they’ll turn to leftovers because it’s just easier than having to cook and 32 percent add affordability seals the deal, so they don’t have to go out and buy anything. While 72 percent of Americans identify themselves as pro-leftovers, the rest say they don’t like to eat them or never eat them.
FOOD & DRINKS
wgnradio.com

Autonomous tractors cause a stir

John Deere generated a lot of buzz from its announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show that it will be building about a dozen autonomous tractors this year. But driverless tractor technology has been around for years, and one of the companies that’s been on the forefront of bringing autonomy to agriculture is Sabanto Ag. Its CEO, Craig Rupp, talked with Steve Alexander about his company’s field operations across the Midwest, and the calls that people make to 9-1-1 because they think the driver must have fallen off the tractor and might have been hurt.
AGRICULTURE
homegrowniowan.com

Nature’s gardeners: Celebrating National Squirrel Appreciation Day

They’re not everyone’s favorite, as the ubiquitous squirrel wreaks havoc on birdfeeders, electrical cables and more, but Iowans and the country as a whole can celebrate their benefits during National Squirrel Appreciation Day on Jan. 21. The holiday began in 2001, at the suggestion of wildlife rehabilitation specialist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wgnradio.com

Airlines turn to soybeans for jet fuel

Illinois is the number one producer of soybeans in the US and farmers stand to benefit from efforts by airlines to clean up their carbon footprint by switching to sustainable aviation fuel — made primarily from soybeans. Mac Marshall of the United Soybean Board talked with Steve Alexander about the projected needs of the airlines and how crush and processing plants are ramping up to meet the demand.
ILLINOIS STATE
ValleyCentral

HCISD offering COVID-19 testing for students and staff

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the demand for more COVID-19 testing continues, Harlingen CISD is providing more opportunities for students and staff to get tested. Testing at Boggus Stadium was supposed to run until 5 p.m. Thursday but ended at around noontime due to a limited number of testing. The demand has been high this […]
HARLINGEN, TX
wgnradio.com

Discussing the issues with pop-up COVID testing sites

Kelly Bauer of Block Club Chicago speaks with Matt Bubala on Chicago’s Afternoon News about the issues with pop-up COVID testing sites. They also discuss the confusion that came with the CDC’s seemingly contradictory change to the length of quarantine from 10 days to 5 days.
CHICAGO, IL
Reason.com

Omicron vs. the Unvaccinated and the Vaccinated

The highly contagious omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus often does an end run around the immunological protections of vaccination or prior infection. But recent data from the U.K. and Canada indicate that these breakthrough omicron infections are much less dangerous than first-time infections in unvaccinated people. Ontario public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Today is National Chocolate Candy Day

Today's a day to indulge - it's National Chocolate Candy Day!. Some may have received plenty of chocolate over the holidays, so it's time to dig in!. The average American is said to eat about 12 pounds of chocolate each year. The first edible chocolate bar is thought to date...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy