Springfield is among the top five communities with the highest COVID-19 infection rate, and was higher than the previous week. The Western Massachusetts city had an average daily rate of 245 cases per 100,000 and a percent positivity of 21%, according to information released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week. It ranked fourth in the state with Lawrence ranking the highest with a case rate of 295.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO