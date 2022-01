The Red Sox have some big contracts expiring after this season. We’re now almost a week into 2022, and we’re nowhere closer to getting the baseball train back on the tracks. The owners and MLBPA have yet to meet up and don’t seem too worried about getting together anytime soon. It’s cold, the sun sets at what feels like noon every day, and we have no hope. But never fear Red Sox Nation, there’s always something to talk about in regards to our beloved team.

