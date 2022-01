At least once every summer you hear a news story on TV talk about someone finding something awry with their produce or coming across produce that was somehow contaminated. It is never a nice story, and it often has a scary ending. These recurring instances give us good reason to pause and ask ourselves, “How often do we really wash our produce?” Are you washing your produce every time you eat it, or do you just wash it every once in a while when it “looks dirty”? The truth is that you should wash your produce every time you indulge in it. You should also ensure that the water you use during the cleaning process is clean and fresh.

