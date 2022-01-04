Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Girl Scouts have officially kicked off their annual cookie season.

Online sales are happening now, whereas door-to-door sales will start Feb. 11 and booth sales start Feb. 21 in central Alabama.

Two new cookies will be in this year’s lineup: Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays. Adventurefuls are described as, “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays are, “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies will all be available this year for purchase as well.

According to the organization, 100% of the net revenue stays local and goes towards the girl’s “personal enrichment experience.”

Cookie season will end April 11.

For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.