ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NG1ZO_0dcRkMsf00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Girl Scouts have officially kicked off their annual cookie season.

Online sales are happening now, whereas door-to-door sales will start Feb. 11 and booth sales start Feb. 21 in central Alabama.

Several Alabama school districts release COVID guidelines heading into new semester

Two new cookies will be in this year’s lineup: Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays. Adventurefuls are described as, “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays are, “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies will all be available this year for purchase as well.

According to the organization, 100% of the net revenue stays local and goes towards the girl’s “personal enrichment experience.”

Cookie season will end April 11.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama Firehouse Subs owner makes a death wish to a customer

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — It was a normal day for Cinnamon Clarke and her husband when they decided to share a sandwich from the Firehouse Subs in Ozark. However, when she got her meal, she noticed something wasn’t quite right. “I opened up the sub and I noticed on my half that most of my […]
OZARK, AL
CBS 42

Wild About Animals: Meet the Opossum at the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo. CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to the Opossum. Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homewood Patriot Band recalls leading 2022 Rose Parade

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — If you tuned into this year’s Rose Parade, you may have seen some familiar faces. For the fifth time in program history, the Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band participated in the annual Rose Parade, this time leading the procession. “When you’re first, mile five or mile one, they’re expecting to […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scout Cookies#Wkrg#The Girl Scouts#Covid#French#Peanut Butter Sandwiches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Central AL Forecast: More Winter Mischief Possible Thursday???

Before we get to the snow, let’s talk about those temperatures tonight and tomorrow. For this evening, with a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall back into the 30s. We won’t be nearly as cold as we were this morning, and that’s due to winds shifting out of the south and bumping up those dew […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Some area schools to hold e-learning days due to weather

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some central Alabama schools are electing hold e-learning days on Friday ahead of the threat of winter weather. Attalla City Schools will have a remote learning day. Cullman County Schools will have a remote learning day. Teachers will provide students with either a digital or paper assignment to be completed. […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy