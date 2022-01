A coalition of voting rights groups from Georgia has issued a stern message to President Joe Biden, who plans to visit Atlanta with Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks on threats to the right to vote.The message: Without a concrete plan for breaking up the filibuster that has repeatedly blocked passage of federal voting rights protections, don’t bother coming.“Georgia voters made history and made their voices heard, overcoming obstacles, threats, and suppressive laws to deliver the White House and the US Senate,” the groups said in a joint statement on 6 January, pointing to Georgia voters’ election of...

