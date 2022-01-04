Would You Have a Baby With a Partner Much Older Than You?

It was just supposed to be coffee. NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, 42, who rose to fame as a teenager on That '70s Show and now voices the dad, Agustín, in Disney's animated hit Encanto, made plans to meet model Amanda Pacheco, 31, at a Los Angeles café three years ago. Neither thought much of it. He was killing time before a flight. Pacheco, a certified divemaster and ocean lover, wanted advice about Miami, where Valderrama was born and where she was hoping to move. A friend connected them. But then something surprising happened: Their quick, casual coffee turned into a four-hour heart-to-heart. "The energy was just so right," says Valderrama. "We ended up telling each other our deepest secrets."
