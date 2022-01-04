ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would You Have a Baby With a Partner Much Older Than You?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOK, hear me out, I'm all for dating whoever you want, but would you want to have kids with someone significantly...

SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
Salon

My mom finally made her choice, after a lifetime colored by the one she wasn't allowed

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
Parents Magazine

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Share Why Sleep Training Their Baby Worked for Them: 'It Allows You to Focus On Your Partner'

It was just supposed to be coffee. NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, 42, who rose to fame as a teenager on That '70s Show and now voices the dad, Agustín, in Disney's animated hit Encanto, made plans to meet model Amanda Pacheco, 31, at a Los Angeles café three years ago. Neither thought much of it. He was killing time before a flight. Pacheco, a certified divemaster and ocean lover, wanted advice about Miami, where Valderrama was born and where she was hoping to move. A friend connected them. But then something surprising happened: Their quick, casual coffee turned into a four-hour heart-to-heart. "The energy was just so right," says Valderrama. "We ended up telling each other our deepest secrets."
Grazia

‘I Spent Four Years Saving Up So I Could Afford To Leave My Husband’

Claire*, 37, is a self-employed consultant from Leeds. After her husband told her she ‘could never afford to leave him’, she secretly saved up £10,000 for a new life. ‘I’d just come out of a two-year relationship with one boyfriend, Mark, which ended due to his heavy drinking. I craved emotional comfort, and I found it in John, his friend. He was the polar opposite of Mark – very stable, caring and financially secure, whereas Mark was in debt. I was feeling vulnerable and John seemed the kind of man who’d take care of me.
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
Upworthy

Grandma refuses to babysit grandson without pay, asks if she's wrong: 'I'm not a daycare'

When you're a young mother working full-time to make ends meet, it's never easy. You'll need all the help you can get, and more often than not it's friends and family who step in to babysit your child as you go to work. It's pretty common for grandparents to watch their grandkids during the daytime and this also helps create a strong bond. However, one grandmother put a price on it and demanded her daughter pay her to look after her grandchild. She took to Reddit to share her story and asked if she was being a jerk by charging her daughter a price for babysitting her grandchild. One could make the argument that labor is labor at the end of the day and needs to be compensated, especially when you consider how the economy rarely accounts for the work of women at home. However, Reddit users said she wasn't accounting for the fact that her daughter barely made ends meet and it was cruel to charge her for it.
