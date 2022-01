No, you don't need to constantly repeat "lift with your legs" in your head over and over every time it snows. Let the snow blower do most of the work for you. With a 15 amp electric motor and a 21-inch range, this is an excellent pick for small or medium driveways. If you're trying to clear a whole parking lot, you're going to want something a lot bigger and expensive though.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO