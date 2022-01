VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, has begun delivering its first battery-electric SUV — the VF-34 — to customers in its home market. The company already offers a full line of conventional automobiles in Asia. The VF-34 is not the car the company plans to introduce in foreign markets, particularly Europe and the US. The VF-34 is a C segment car. The cars for export will be the VF-35 — a D segment car — and the VF-36 — a larger E segment car about the size of a Volkswagen Atlas.

