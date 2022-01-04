Cruz: GOP will have 'multiple grounds to consider' for Biden impeachment if it wins House

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that "there's a chance" Republicans will impeach President Biden if they win the House majority in this year's midterm elections.

"If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration," the senator said on the latest episode of his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz."

"I do think there's a chance of that," Cruz said while talking about the possibility of a Republican-majority House impeaching Biden. He added that the Democrats had "weaponized impeachment."

"They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander," Cruz said.

Cruz said that there are "multiple grounds to consider for impeachment" of Biden.

"Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden's refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," he said.

"That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others. Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play," Cruz continued.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Last year, House lawmakers impeached then-President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 232-197 vote was historic, as it made Trump the first president in the country’s history to be impeached twice. However, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump on a charge of incitement to insurrection.

Cruz also spoke on his podcast about the upcoming midterms and said that he's "very optimistic" about 2022. He "put the odds of the Republicans winning the House at 90/10," although he said he believes the chances "may even be higher than that."

However, when it came to the Senate, he said, "I put our odds at 50/50."

"I think it’s going to be a really good year, but it's a bad map," Cruz said.