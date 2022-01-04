ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Alexei Protas: Elevated from AHL Hershey

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Protas was promoted from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, per CBSSports.com. Protas will...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Ahl Hershey#Cbssports Com
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals’ Protas Earning His Roster Spot

Aliaksei Protas was sent back to the Hershey Bears, the Washington Capitals’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, on Jan. 2. He was back with the Capitals on Jan. 4. Considering the roster tinkering head coach Peter Laviolette has done all year, the latter move may have been premeditated before the former.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Samuel Fagemo: Recalled from AHL

Fagemo was promoted from AHL Ontario on Thursday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports. Fagemo has yet to make his NHL debut and he'll likely be a healthy scratch Thursday against Nashville. He has eight goals and 11 points through 24 AHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Remi Elie: Recalled from AHL

Elie was elevated to the taxi squad Thursday. Elie was promoted in light of Steven Stamkos' (undisclosed) day-to-day designation. The 26-year-old has yet to make his 2021-22 season debut.
NHL
NHL

Capitals Re-assign Zach Fucale to Taxi Squad from Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad and have re-assigned goaltender Hunter Shepard from the taxi squad to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Fucale, 26, became...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy